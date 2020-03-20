PLATTSBURGH — A third case of COVID-19 has been identified in Clinton County.
The female, in her 30s, was identified as a direct contact of the second confirmed case, according to a news release from the Clinton County Health Department.
Since that time, she has been quarantined at home to limit the possibility of spreading the virus to others. The individual is now isolated at home and contact tracing by the Health Department will begin, the release said.
EARLIER CASES
The second case, a man in his 60s, was identified Wednesday evening and contact tracing began.
That man has been at home in self-isolation.
The first case was identified and confirmed last Saturday as a man in his 70s who was admitted to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
Doctors said earlier this week that he was stable and improving.
The first and second cases were not connected, officials said.
'MUST ALL DO OUR PART'
Anyone identified as a close contact of a person diagnosed with COVID-19, Clinton County Health Department will contact you directly, the release said.
“We anticipate that the number of cases in our region will continue to rise,” John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County, said.
"Our hospital, emergency services personnel and health care professionals are prepared to handle this crisis, however, we must all do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our goal is to slow the number of new cases so that local resources can keep pace.”
For most people, COVID-19 will produce mild symptoms, the Health Department warned.
Certain individuals, however, including older adults and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk.
STAY AT HOME
Director of Health Care Services, Erin Streiff stressed, “Those who are ill or have been in close contact with someone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or someone who has tested positive for the illness, must stay home. Stay home also if you have been in contact with anyone who is sick."
She further advised “Even those who are well, should stay at home as much as possible.”
Kanoza added, “We need to shield those who are most vulnerable from this virus and we need to ensure that our health care workers stay well. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will save lives.”
In an earlier statement, Streiff offered these steps people can take to help stop or slow the virus, and thus save lives:
• If you think you may have come into contact with someone sick with COVID-19, self-quarantine by staying at home.
• If you are ill with symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, self-isolate at home. This includes separating yourself from other family members by using a separate bedroom and bathroom, if possible.
• If you are a family member of a person afflicted with COVID-19, self-quarantine.
Additional guidance about minimizing the spread of COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at tinyurl.com/rrro9sx.
