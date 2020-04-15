PLATTSBURGH – Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver Initiative staff say it can be hard to explain a pandemic to loved ones living with memory loss.
"They don't remember not to touch their face," Education and Training Services Coordinator Kristen Fleming said.
"They don't remember why they have to wash their hands again and again. They don't remember why they can't see their grandkids."
WORKING REMOTE
Employees of the Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver Initiative, a grant-supported initiative housed under the Center for Neurobehavioral Health, are working from home to continue their services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our grant provides support to caregivers who are caring for loved ones who have memory loss," Clinton County Care Navigator Dorie Souris said.
"So things like Alzheimer's Disease and other dementias."
In doing so, the initiative covers Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Warren and Washington counties, enrolling caregivers in programs, offering in-person and online educational presentations and monthly support groups.
"Everything that we would normally do with someone in person, we are mostly able to do that over the phone," Souris said, adding that there were care navigators, like herself, in each county.
"All of us are working from home."
MEMORY CAFE
Another resource offered by the initiative was its Memory Cafe.
"That is a social event for people with dementia and their caregivers," Fleming explained. "It happens in each of the counties and we usually have some form of entertainment that comes, either a musician or painter or something like that.
It's a chance for people to enjoy refreshments, chat, meet new friends and get out of the house."
Fleming said it was also a "safe space" for people who may be hesitant to leave their homes with a person who has dementia.
Since the pandemic's start, this service has ended, but Fleming said the initiative was brainstorming ways to get it virtually running.
"There are a lot of opportunities out there of people going on Facebook Live and doing different activities or playing music," she said, adding that the group had been sharing links to such activities on its Facebook page.
RESPITE CARE CONTINUES
Part of the initiative covers costs for respite care.
"That's when someone goes into the caregiver's home to provide them with a break from care," Fleming said. "A lot of times caregivers cannot leave their loved ones alone and that can really make them feel isolated."
The Caregiver Initiative was still enrolling caregivers in these services even during the COVID-19 pandemic, because, Fleming said, it was an essential service for many caring for loved ones with memory loss.
"The caregiver is the one hiring them and they decide whether or not they are comfortable having them come into their home during this time," Souris said.
"Some caregivers really, really need the help, while others are saying, 'I can live without it. I'll wait until this is over. It's really up to the caregiver."
GENTLE REMINDERS
Monthly support groups, which typically met in person, were now meeting via telephone.
In those communications, Fleming has shared tips for guiding loved ones with memory loss through the pandemic.
"It has been really challenging," she said. "We just keep reminding caregivers to be patient and to give gentle reminders."
Souris thought writing things down could be helpful to those caregivers who found themselves repeating things often.
"Maybe write a sign by the bathroom sink that says, 'Remember to wash your hands,'" she said. "Just little reminders like that can be helpful."
Other tips included modeling behavior or using a soap scent that they enjoy.
"And keeping them busy so that they're not touching their face," Fleming added, "like having them help fold laundry, play games, do puzzles – things with their hands."
TAKE A WALK
All caregivers, Fleming said, should find some time for themselves.
"Whether that's going for a walk, reading a book or calling a friend," she said. "They have to have something to rejuvenate themselves.
It is hard work to have to stay patient and calm – especially during this time."
'WAYS TO ADAPT'
Fleming said many with memory loss were missing their family members.
"A lot of them are finding ways to adapt," she said. "I've heard of loved ones sitting on one side of the porch, six feet away, or using more Facetime and Zoom calls.
They're relying on other ways to connect with their loved ones, but it is a challenge for them."
To connect with the Alzheimer's Disease Caregiver Initiative, call 1-800-388-0199 or visit wehelpcaregivers.com.
