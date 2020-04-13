PLATTSBURGH — Despite ongoing financial challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will come out on the other side of this public health crisis, its chief financial officer says.
“It’s going to make the road out difficult, but I can unequivocally say this organization will be here to support the community," Chris Hickey told the Press-Republican.
"There’s no doubt in my mind.”
REIMBURSEMENT CHANGES
The hospital’s whole budget has been turned on its head, Hickey said, and the pandemic has affected its three major components: inpatient, outpatient and professional revenues.
CVPH is in the process of closing its March books, but he said it is estimated that total revenues came to about 80 percent of those of a typical month, $6 million less than what the hospital normally sees.
The hospital's financial situation took a turn about mid-March when, at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s direction, they discontinued providing much of their elective services, he said.
Hickey noted several items in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that will likely benefit CVPH at some point and put them into three categories: reimbursement changes, grants and loans.
The legislation freed up many regulatory challenges around telehealth, allowing organizations like CVPH to ramp up that service.
It also temporarily eliminated sequestration, a policy implemented by the federal government years ago whereby Medicare reduces what it would have paid hospitals by two percent.
And the Diagnosis Related Group (DRG) reimbursement for COVID-specific Medicare patients was increased by 20 percent.
“Those three are specific reimbursements that directly affect how Medicare reimburses the organization otherwise through normal processes,” Hickey said, noting that the hospital is taking advantage of all of them.
GRANTS
The CARES Act provided the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) with funds to reimburse organizations for incremental costs associated with a disaster, this time the COVID-19 pandemic.
CVPH is in the process of putting together a FEMA grant application for reimbursement of additional expenses associated with the outbreak.
The hospital also plans to apply for relief through the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, which includes $100 billion for health care entities.
At the discretion of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, “it’ll be used to provide organizations with support for un-reimbursed operating expenses associated with the pandemic,” Hickey said.
He added that lost revenue, the biggest impact CVPH has experienced, falls into that category.
CVPH will apply for relief from revenues lost throughout the length of the public health crisis.
“The $6 million I mentioned was for the month of March," Hickey said, and April and May will probably be the two worst months.
"That number will get much bigger than that.”
LOANS
One loan option, called the Medicare Accelerated Payment Process, allows hospitals to request an advance of Medicare funds they would have typically received.
“But it does require that we have to pay those funds back in a relatively short time period,” Hickey said.
Hospitals also have the option to delay payments to their benefit pension programs or the Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) portion of their payroll taxes.
CVPH has elected to not take advantage of the pension piece for now.
"For that particular one, there are some interest implications associated with doing that. It would increase the cost of our program which we’re trying to avoid at this point in time," Hickey said.
He added that some CARES Act funds will go to New York State and organizations like the Hospital Association of New York State, which are then tasked with coming up with a way to funnel those funds back to health care organizations.
CHARITY CARE
Regarding indigent patients — those who are not insured and are ineligible for Medicare or Medicaid —, Hickey said the hospital has a very concrete charity care policy, meaning all patients receive care regardless of their ability to pay.
“We’re not changing that policy based on COVID, but we do believe a lot more people will qualify for that policy if they’re out of work.”
The hospital has not yet seen an influx of charity care applications, but Hickey anticipates an increase.
“We have a whole team of financial counselors who walk people through that and they’re still available via phone even if you might not be able to see them in-person.”
Most charity care-associated costs are absorbed through the hospital’s normal operations, and the CARES Act has a provision that will allow for reimbursement if there is an increase of un-reimbursed care, Hickey added.
STAY HOME, SUPPORT
The hospital reviews its supply levels daily. Hickey estimated that, for the majority of critical personal protective equipment (PPE), they have several weeks’ supply.
“Although we have, in certain cases, shortages of things, ... at this point in time, there is nothing that we haven’t been able to provide to our staff that they need to do their job.”
The facility also has an adequate amount of kits for its current testing criteria.
Hospital physicians have said tests are being reserved for those sick enough to be admitted to the hospital and for hospital employees who become sick while working.
Currently, people can best help the hospital by staying home, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing, Hickey said.
“The number two thing is be ready to support us when we do need you. We’re going to need your business back and we’re going to need you to support this organization when we’re coming out and we begin to reopen.
We’re here for the community for the long haul. We’re not here if the community doesn’t support us.”
STEFANIK ADVOCATES
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) signed onto a letter from members of the New York Congressional Delegation to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting that the department reconsider the potential decision to allocate funding from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund based on Medicare payment data.
“The allocation of funding by HHS based on Medicare payment data does not take into account the effects that COVID-19 has had on our New York State hospitals,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“I’m joining members of our New York Congressional delegation in advocating for increased support for our New York hospitals, who have been working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.
I will continue to advocate for our hospitals to receive critical funding for increased staffing, expanded capacity and more essential resources including ventilators and PPE.”
