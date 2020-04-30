Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. High 53F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.