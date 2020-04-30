CADYVILLE — Lifestyles are Lauren Grugle’s specialty.
So says the Facebook page for her family photography business: Life to Lens Photography, LLC.
“I specialize in Lifestyle where I have the opportunity to help you tell your family’s unique story through the images I am able to capture,” the page’s description reads.
For families worldwide this year, that story has been learning to cope with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus and the isolation and uncertainty it has brought.
DOCUMENTING HISTORY
So with traditional family photo shoots on hold, Grugle decided to put her storytelling abilities to use telling the story of the year of COVID-19.
The series, titled “Closed for Corona 2020” after a sign Grugle photographed at the Koffee Kat in Plattsburgh, seeks to tell an unfiltered story of what the North Country looked like during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know people have really mixed feelings about what is going on but regardless of how you feel about it, it’s history nonetheless, and it’s something that we’re going to look back on and history needs to be documented,” she said.
A TOGETHERNESS
One of the most common scenes that Grugle felt drawn to were traditionally crowded spaces left empty by virus concerns.
“Mall parking lots, restaurants, downtown, those sorts of things, where you would usually see a lot of people and sort of capturing that emptiness,” she said.
But beyond the surreal sense of something unusual going on, Grugle said she often gets a warmer feeling from looking at those photos.
“I almost feel there’s a hopefulness in the emptiness,” she said.
Grugle says the solitude is an encouraging sign to her that people are following the medical advice to stay home and not gather at risk of spreading the virus.
“There’s almost a togetherness even without people in (the photos),” she said.
Another sign of public unity that Grugle has often spotted: the signs.
“A lot of the photos have signs from local business owners supporting local business and positive and encouraging messages and it shows that we’re all in this together,” she said.
A number of signs photographed in the series are also signs in front of family homes showing support for first-responders and essential workers.
“I loved seeing all of that support and that love and those are the kinds of things that lift you up when you’re feeling really anxious about what’s going on,” she said.
YOUNG AND OLD
Yet among the quiet parking lots and empty parks, a number of faces can also be spotted in Grugle’s photos.
A recent addition to the series are portraits of residents at Pine Harbour Assisted Living.
Grugle said she had been urged by a number of people to document the elderly who have been especially isolated by the virus.
“They said ‘I’d really like to see this documented because these people can’t really go outside at all,’” she said.
Working with a former photo client at Pine Harbour, Grugle brought her camera and snapped photos of the residents through the safety of windows at the facility.
Looking at the portraits in a series otherwise filled with quiet landscapes, one detail that Grugle finds especially striking is the eyes peeking above the medical masks worn by the Pine Harbour residents.
Grugle remembered encouraging one woman to smile for her picture.
“And she yelled back ‘But you can’t see it. I’m wearing a mask.”
Grugle was quick to point out that: “No, but you can see it in the eyes, and the eyes are such an important part of the picture. Whether that’s happiness, sadness, anxiety, all of that comes through your eyes.”
BE BACK WITH
THEM SOON
But beyond the excitement and happiness that many residents showed getting to have their picture taken, Grugle said feelings of sadness and isolation were clear as well.
One woman, being photographed through her window, told Grugle that: “I can come out and you can take my photo out here but they tell me that I can’t come out to see you.”
For Grugle, “that really broke my heart,” she said.
“I said ‘No, you can’t come out, but I really appreciate you being here and letting me take your picture’ and that made me happy but you could tell she was so unsure and that really does break your heart.”
But by taking photos of the Pine Harbor seniors, Grugle hopes that it gives them a sense of being recognized.
“That they’re loved, appreciated and hopefully we can be back with them soon.”
LET ME SEE
But along with her own photography journey, Grugle encouraged everyday people to make a habit of taking photos of their surroundings in these odd times.
“It’s a glimpse into what you were feeling and what times were like and I absolutely encourage everybody to be taking photos, whether it’s just their family or when they go out certain places just so they have that reminder of what things were like when the world went quiet,” she said.
