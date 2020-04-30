PLATTSBURGH — Even though people mostly have to stay home right now to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, it remains important for them to keep moving around to prevent blood clots, Troy Canada said.
Canada is the senior occupational therapist at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
He has noticed some patients coming through with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — which occurs when a deep vein blood clot forms, typically in the leg — or a pulmonary embolism, which can happen when a blood clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, stopping blood flow.
"It is life-threatening," Canada said.
"If blood clots break free and go into your lungs, they can cause death."
MUSCLES PUMP
Inactivity puts people at risk of such conditions, so Canada recommends being active.
"It’s an easy thing that we can prevent from ... developing just by getting up and moving."
He explained that muscles are the body's pump to help with blood circulation.
"If you're not pumping your muscles ... you're not pumping your blood through your system and then that blood flow slows down, which in turn leads to those blood clots."
Minimal physical activities Canada recommends to help prevent DVT include standing frequently and stretching, and walking around the house if you are not able to go outside.
Those who are not able to get up and walk can bend and straighten their legs frequently and move their ankles up, down and in circles to help prevent blood from pooling in one spot in the veins, he added.
HYDRATE, HEALTHY WEIGHT
Canada also emphasized the need to stay hydrated.
"Dehydration contributes to sluggish blood flow and can lead to blood clots, so it’s advised to drink eight to 10 eight-ounce glasses of water each day to help with optimal blood flow," he said.
Obesity puts additional pressure on leg veins, contributing to poor blood flow and development of clots, Canada continued.
Maintaining a healthy weight or losing weight during this period can help lower blood pressure and improve blood flow.
QUIT SMOKING
Canada acknowledged that the pandemic is probably causing people to be anxious, resulting in people who do smoke to smoke more than usual.
But quitting smoking can help prevent blood clots, he said.
"I know that’s not easy, so reaching out to, say, their primary care physician for smoking cessation could be helpful."
Registered nurse Elise Rock is a nationally-certified tobacco treatment specialist at CVPH, he added.
People can call 518-314-3633 for more information about smoking cessation services.
SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of DVT include swelling, usually in one leg, along with leg pain or tenderness, Canada said.
The skin of the leg will have reddish or bluish discoloration, and it will typically be warm to the touch.
Signs of a resulting pulmonary embolism are sudden shortness of breath, sharp or stabbing chest pains that get worse with deep breathing, a rapid heart rate and an unexplained cough sometimes accompanied by bloody mucus, Canada said.
Canada noted that, while anyone can get a blood clot, people can become more susceptible as they age.
"Obviously the older you get, the more likely you are to get blood clots from not moving around because your veins aren’t as strong as when you were younger.
Most people, as they get older, they become more sedentary."
TAKE CONTROL
Canada wanted to encourage people to not sit idle all day long and do some activity throughout the day.
He referenced how, during the time of COVID-19, people are trying to avoid unnecessary hospital visits.
"This is something that people can take some control over to help prevent being in the hospital."
