PLATTSBURGH — Social distancing forced the nation inside their homes to keep them safe from COVID-19.
But there are those who may not be safe from those they live with who harm them.
SAFE HARBOR
“We are working remotely, but we are 100 percent functional assisting any and all victims that are needing support or advocacy at this time,” Amber Brown-Rose, program director STOP Domestic Violence, said.
“The main way that a victim would get into contact with us is still by calling our 24-hour hotline: 888-563-6904.”
It is monitored by STOP Domestic Violence staff and fully trained volunteers.
“We are going out into the community to meet people in emergency situations,” Brown-Rose said.
“We are taking all the necessary precautions for the safety of our clients and staff regarding COVID-19.
All other situations we are handling remotely, but we want to encourage anyone in need to reach out to us, especially with the increased isolation right now with everyone staying home, social distancing and self quarantining, especially for victims of domestic violence that can lead to some dangerous situations.”
The agency has two fully operational safe buildings, one in Clinton County and one in Franklin County.
“If anyone feels they are in danger or if anyone is in any need of any resources or information, do not hesitate to reach out to us,” Brown-Rose said.
HOUSEHOLDS STRESSED
The agency's offices closed on March 16 due to the pandemic.
Since then, advocates such as Elizabeth Rowe have worked from home.
“I myself have concerns of there being a lot more stress in the households right now because of the fact that people are locked up together,” Rowe said.
“It's stressful to work from home and have little children in your household who also need time and care. Perhaps, your husband, too, is trying to work from home or your significant other.
I am concerned, and I feel like people should reach out to us if they are feeling as though they need support.
Again, we are still available 24 hours a day.”
'MOST VULNERABLE FAMILIES'
In Washington, DC, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on the Trump administration to ensure that organizations that help victims and survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence have the funding and resources needed to continue providing these critical services during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
“Sexual assault and domestic violence are always devastating problems and this pandemic will put New York’s victims and survivors at greater risk — we must support them as they seek assistance,” Gillibrand said.
“When people are required to stay home, abusive situations can become even worse. We have an obligation to ensure that providers of services to domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors have the preparation, resources, and funding to address the unique challenges that these victims face during a public health emergency. I will always fight for programs that provide the necessary resources to protect our most vulnerable families.”
Reports have shown that emergency situations have historically led to increased reports of domestic abuse to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, forcing millions of Americans to shelter in place, domestic violence service providers are predicting an increased need for access to emergency childcare and domestic violence shelters and supplies to keep center and program sites safe and secure.
INCREASED RISK
In a letter to the HHS’s Administration for Children and Families (ACF) and the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), Gillibrand, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), expressed concern for the well-being of families who face an increased risk of domestic violence during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and urged the administration to ensure service providers have the flexibility and resources needed to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.
The letter was led in the U.S. Senate by Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and cosigned by Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tina Smith (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).
