'The phone isn't ringing'

PLATTSBURGH — Neil Fesette was in the real estate business during The Great Recession, but says the COVID-19 pandemic is worse.
"I think this one is going to be even more painful," the real estate broker said. "We could work through the financial crisis of 2008 and transact through that.
We're dead in the water right now. This is a different kind of event and it's going to get worse."
VIRTUAL SERVICES
Fesette said the real estate brokerage business was initially deemed unessential by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo when attempting to limit human-to-human contact in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Last week that shifted and we were declared an essential service," Fesette said. "But that was with significant changes to the way that we provide services.
Basically the state has said that we have to act virtually — the whole transaction."
That meant no face-to-face meetings, or in-person property walkthroughs.
"Home inspectors and appraisers can go and look at properties and do their part of it, but what we're being told, in the event that someone needs our services, to do it virtually."
LIMITS SALES
Fesette said the regulations had put his business at a standstill, though there was some gray area that he was still figuring out, like if a key were to be left at a vacant property, could an interested buyer go check it out alone?
"New York State Association for Realtors, or NYSAR, is trying to get clarity," he said. "We're expecting more guidance this week."
For the time being, however, being 100 percent virtual had been a real hit.
"It is very difficult to get consumers of something like real estate to commit to that kind of a purchase without physically going and looking at it," Fesette said.
Even prior to the pandemic, Fesette Realty had implemented technology to do things like virtual tours, but still, Fesette said, it was extremely rare for anyone to purchase property that way.
"Very few people have comfort levels for doing that."
WHEN IT'S OVER
Fesette still goes to the office in order to manage the firm's rental properties and, though this season was typically busy for listings, the broker said, "I'll be honest, the office phone isn't ringing."
"You really have to be in a situation where it's either some big financial problem or some other significant life event that's causing them to have to sell," he said.
"If people aren't in that category, then they're just waiting right now."
At the end of the pandemic, when businesses returned to some normalcy, Fesette predicted that, while the last few years had seen a shortage in properties, that that would flip.
"I think we're going to see a lot of listings that are going to come on the market in a pretty short period, just from pent up demand," he said.
'GREAT TIME TO BUY'
At that point, he thought it would be a favorable market for buyers.
"I think it's going to be a great time to buy," he said. "If nothing else, buyers will get historically low interest rates."
That said, the broker realized many had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and would lose confidence in the market.
"I think there's going to be a change in the buyer's mindset."
'GOING TO GET THROUGH'
Despite any hardships, Fesette chose to keep his staff on board and was applying for federal funding.
"My style is, if I'm going to go down, I'm going to go down with a fight," he said.
"I think it's going to be painful, it's going to leave a mark or a scar, but I think we're going to get through it."
