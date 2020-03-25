WEST CHAZY — Take what you need. Need what you take.
Jerry Deno said that was the motto Tuesday morning at his hometown eatery Guma's Restaurant & Catering on Route 22 in West Chazy.
Guma's handed out free eggs, bread and milk to anyone in need.
"It went fantastic," Deno said later that day. "It was stuff that we already had that we weren't going to be able to use; we decided to just give it away before it went bad.
Everybody was very appreciative."
NEW HOURS
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and recent mandates by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the restaurant has changed its hours and chose to close its satellite restaurant Guma's East on Route 9 in Chazy.
"It will open back up once this is all over," Deno said. "We just couldn't keep both open."
The restaurant was now open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
DELIVERY OPTION
The food stop was doing mostly takeout, but Deno said they had added a delivery service, as well.
"We've had very few deliveries," he noted Tuesday. "If that doesn't pick up — I'll probably have to do away with it."
Those orders could be delivered within about a 15-mile radius.
'TAKEN CARE OF'
Deno said, when all was said and done on Tuesday, the restaurant had handed out 60 dozen eggs, 50 to 60 loaves of bread and a few gallons of milk.
The kitchen staples had mostly gone to families, he said, specifically mothers and grandmas.
"That's just what we do," Deno said. "(The community) has been good to us for the past 25 years; it's the least we could do."
The restaurant owner also said the shop was checking in on its elderly "regulars" to provide them with meals and make sure they were staying healthy during the pandemic scare.
"We want to make sure that the people who take care of us are being taken care of."
