The Hero Series: Rob Breyette

The North Country, like many regions in the world, has been filled with extraordinary folks who show up to work every day on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
These are people who literally risk their own lives to save others.
In honor of these hometown heroes, the Press-Republican is glad to pay tribute to these men and women and urge the community to show them support as we battle through this unprecedented period.
Today we feature Rob Breyette, a registered nurse who works in the Progressive unit with COVID-19 patients at University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The Lake Placid resident always wanted to be in the nursing field as he helped care for his brother who was injured in a car accident, and to take after his grandmother who also served as a nurse.
In his own words, here is what it is like for Breyette on a daily basis as he works to battle this pandemic.
“My name is Rob Breyette. I work on Prog as an RN and have been mainly on the Covid/Covid rule out unit since this all started with the exception of a few days at the start when I was on vacation. (I arrived at Steamboat Springs, Colo. the day that state shut down its ski areas and asked the tourists to leave.)
“The way that we do things on the unit has been changing daily. Procedures for Isolation, PPE , the length of time we spend in our patient’s rooms, and especially the ways that we communicate with their families who are at home depending on our observations and reassurances that their family members are getting the best care possible.
“Our patient’s isolation itself has been a huge change in the way we do things. Some days the RN maybe the only person that our patients see and when they do, we look like we’re in space suits. We have all had to adapt to communicating without being able to show any facial expressions as we look through steamed plastic googles.
“There is also my own fear, and the fear of my co-workers as we deal with this new virus and all its uncertainty. Will we be bringing this home to our own families? We also have family members with compromised immune systems, asthma, etc. It reminds us all that we are just a vulnerable as our patients.
“Through this pandemic, the people I work with have been an inspiration. They roll with the changes and get on with it. Teamwork has been the key, and when things get rough, the team on Prog has pulled together. Through all the gallows humor and comic grumbling, I know more than ever that they really do believe in the mission.
“It’s uplifting.”
