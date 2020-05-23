The Hero Series: Brenda Sypek-Potthast

Brenda Sypek-Potthast is one of the many frontline workers in the health care field that have have been working exhaustively during the COVID-19 pandemic to help others.
Sypek-Potthast, 43, is a CT technologist in the Radiology/CT Scan Department at University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
The Peru resident has been in her career for 22 years.
As a CT technologist, Sypek-Potthast directs patient care to get them into the department and to the CT scanner.
"We then run the scanner to complete whatever exam has been ordered by the patient's physician," she said.
"Since the COVID crises began, our patient volume has decreased, however, our stress level has skyrocketed due to the fact that the patients that are being scanned potentially are carrying the virus."
Sypek-Potthast said they have to take many extra steps themselves safe and their work place clean in order to keep the virus from spreading.
"I find my job interesting, unnerving and gratifying all at the same time," she said.
"The science of being able to see what is inside the human body is interesting.
"The fact that I am directly dealing with patients who have highly contagious infections, and I could be bringing the germs home to my family is unnerving.
"The fact that I am doing one small part to get my patients one step closer to their diagnosis, treatment and care is gratifying."
