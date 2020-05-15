PLATTSBURGH — In his career as a Roman Catholic priest, The Rev. Lawrence Deno estimates that he has performed at more than 200,000 masses.
Thursday was another mass, but unlike any other he has presided over in his six decades of service.
“We had about 10 people, which was nice because people miss it very much, but we are limited,” Deno said.
NICE TO
WORSHIP TOGETHER
Deno celebrated mass Thursday at the Orchards at Meadowbrook, a limited assistance facility in Plattsburgh where he resides.
The 10 attendees were spread out and there was no communion offered.
The mass was a way for Deno, 87, to celebrate his 61st year as a priest, and to give fellow residents a chance to attend mass together in a socially-distant safe way.
“This is the first time I’ve been able to say mass in a few months,” he said.
“We couldn’t do communion because of the rules, but it was nice to be able to worship together.”
PRACTICE FAITH AT HOME
The church, like so many other entities, had to shut down normal operations in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Deno and his fellow residents at the Orchards have been pretty much locked in as no visitors have been allowed as a way of stemming the virus.
While people have not been able to attend mass, Deno is hopeful that they are still keeping their faith strong.
“Faith is not just going to mass once a week,” he said.
“People can practice faith at home by praying and doing other things every day.”
VERY REWARDING
Deno, a native of West Chazy, has served at various parishes across the Diocese of Ogdensburg in his career, including much time in education.
He heeded the calling in 1951 as a 17-year-old senior at Mount Assumption Institute in Plattsburgh when he visited Wadhams Hall Seminary-College in St. Lawrence County.
There, he reflected on a stained glass portrait of Jesus as the Good Shepherd.
“I sat there and meditated for about 20 or 30 minutes, and I decided then that that’s what I wanted to be: a Good Shepherd,” he said.
“It’s been very rewarding.”
