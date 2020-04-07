PLATTSBURGH — One neighborhood photographer has raised $1,500 for the CVPH Foundation by taking family portraits from afar.
Jason Greer and wife, Vanessa Cicarelli, of Greer Cicarelli Photography started the Front Porch Project last week, using a long-focus lens to photograph about 25 area families on their front porches.
"The photos were completely free," Greer said. "We were open for donations if anybody wanted to make one.
We thought it would be a fun way to give back to the community."
QUICK SHOTS
During the continued COVID-19 pandemic, Greer said the project was a trend that had popped up across the nation.
"They were quick little five to 10 minutes shoots that we did, while keeping our distance," he said. "We did a few different shots."
Some, he added, included homemade signs that thanked University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital workers.
Greer Cicarelli Photography would be sending those photos to CVPH to be featured in the hospital's newsletter.
'SOMETHING FUN'
Some family members said the quick photoshoot had given them a sense of normalcy during this crazy time.
"It gave them something fun to do," Greer said. "They got up, they showered, they got dressed, put on makeup.
They said it had made them feel normal."
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS
And for some families, Greer added, the photos had brought some quarantined birthday cheer.
"Five of the families that we shot, someone in their family was celebrating a birthday on that day," he said.
Including a one-year-old, whose neighbors, at six feet a part, had lined the street to sing him "Happy Birthday."
"I got a photo of him smashing his cake," Greer said.
THE DONATION
Greer Cicarelli Photography planned to drop off its check to the CVPH Foundation on Tuesday.
Up until this point, Greer said, most families had donated funds virtually via PayPal or Venmo.
"We wanted to minimize any contact," he said.
'WHAT WE COULD DO'
Greer said he and his wife were done with this project for the time being.
"We just wanted to help the hospital and give back," he said. "We can't physically go to there and help them out.
This was what we could do."
