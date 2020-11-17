Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this evening. A few breaks in the clouds overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.