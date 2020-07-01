Testing in Ticonderoga aimed at service attendees

TICONDEROGA — New York State and Essex County offered free testing at Ticonderoga Elementary/Middle School Tuesday evening following reports that a COVID-19-positive case-patient had attended a recent Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
A press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said that, even though only one person who attended the service was known to have tested positive, the state was taking proactive measures given how quickly the coronavirus can spread in large gatherings.
"They (the state) volunteered and we said, 'Absolutely we could always use the help,'" Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said.
JUNE 21 MASS
The Essex County Health Department had announced Monday that an attendee of St. Mary's 9 a.m. service on June 21 had tested positive for COVID-19.
Others present at the Mass were advised to monitor themselves for symptoms until July 5.
In a statement, Cuomo said an initial investigation found that the individual had tested positive following exposure to another person who had contracted the virus in Florida.
"The individual from Essex County is adhering to appropriate self-isolation measures, and there have been no additional known exposures related to this religious service."
GET A TEST
The free testing took place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alexandria Avenue school.
Gillilland told the Press-Republican that he had been on the phone early Tuesday morning with the DOH and the North Country Regional Control Group, and that the DOH had offered to send up a team to help with testing.
"We jumped on it right away, figured out a strategy on what to do and moved."
"State DOH and the Essex County Health Department are working with officials from St. Mary's to identify all individuals who attended the service and any subsequent gatherings where they may have been exposed," Cuomo said.
"The New York State Contact Tracing Program will be reaching out to identified individuals. I am encouraging anyone who attended the service to get a COVID test so that we can trace and isolate those infected and slow any further spread of the virus."
SANITIZING CHURCH
Diocese of Ogdensburg Communications Director Darcy Fargo confirmed that St. Mary's was helping the DOH with contact tracing.
She noted that pastors of small parishes are very aware of who is in their parishes, and that since they are seeing smaller crowds than usual — those who are older than 60 and/or have compromised immune systems are being asked to stay home from Mass and some people are not yet comfortable returning to church — it has become easy to identify who was at a particular service.
"Of course they have been sanitizing the church extensively," Fargo said, adding that St. Mary's is planning to continue holding Masses.
She added that each parish in the diocese has a comprehensive COVID-19 plan which includes the provision of hand sanitizer in every church, sanitization of the churches between every Mass and requirements that parishioners wear masks.
GOOD EXERCISE
While testing was already taking place at other locations, Tuesday evening's testing was targeted at people who may have been exposed at the church service, Gillilland said.
Those tests will be specifically earmarked when sent to the Wadsworth Lab in Albany, and results are expected in fewer than two days, he said.
"What’s going to come out of this is probably a number of precautionary quarantines."
Gillilland hopes this will turn out to be a very low-risk exposure.
"Overall it’s probably a pretty good exercise for any hot-spot eventualities over the next few months, just kind of testing the cooperation between state and county public health and all medical providers."
