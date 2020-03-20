PLATTSBURGH — The North Country's students have all been sent home, but that isn't stopping the region's educators from teaching.
Teachers at schools across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were forced to come up with remote learning solutions in short order this week when both the Franklin-Essex-Hamilton and Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES districts closed all component schools amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
REVIEW
The Chateaugay Central School District in Franklin County has been utilizing a combination of online and on paper educational resources this week, according to Chateaugay Teachers Association President Nikki Dumas.
She said that the district’s middle and high school teachers and students were in a more prepared state due to doing a lot of their work over the internet through Google Classroom already.
They are continuing to do so, she added, with teachers having already sent out some assignments this week.
Grades three through six have been doing a hybrid of online and on paper work, while kindergarten through second grade has focused on the use of packets and handouts.
“It’s all more review type stuff,” Dumas said. “We’re not putting new material out. We’re also looking for guidance from (the State Department of Education), who are also kind of trying to piece this together.”
Depending on how long the region’s school closures last, the school may reevaluate introducing new material.
Dumas encouraged parents who have questions to reach out to their kids’ teachers through email, and praised the school’s teachers for their resolve in a situation that has seen them have to rework their curriculum in short order.
“It’s been surprisingly calm,” Dumas said. “Teachers have said, ‘We can’t change this, so we have to figure out a way to make this work.’”
'UNSUNG HEROES'
Saranac Central School District Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez called a superintendent's day Monday and decided to use the district's two remaining snow days Tuesday and Wednesday, giving faculty and staff more time to prepare for when remote instruction began Thursday.
Saranac Elementary School Principal Tracy Manor commended librarian Amy Myers and technology teacher Alicia Chase for putting together training and resources for fellow teachers ahead of the school closures.
Teachers are utilizing platforms parents are used to, such as Office 365 and Schoology, as well as social media, Manor said.
She added that her school’s counseling staff has been very intentional about reaching out to families who might be struggling early.
Through both pick-up and delivery of instructional materials, staff have been able to connect with all families in some capacity.
She could not say enough about her school's support staff, monitors, aides, secretaries, bus drivers, food service workers and custodial staff.
"They are just these unsung heroes that don’t get the credit they deserve. They run districts. They’re the backbone.”
Manor wanted Saranac families to know that the district does not want families to feel overwhelmed and that they can reach out to teachers and offices with any questions.
“Ultimately our job is still the same — my most important job is to make sure my kiddos are safe.”
NOT JUST AN ASSIGNMENT
Meredith Jacobs, the art teacher for both Morrisonville and Saranac elementary schools, faced the challenge of how to reach all of her almost 800 students.
After consulting with Chase and Myers about potential platforms, she opted to send lessons home — one for each of the anticipated five weeks of closure — that would involve using items students would likely already have in their homes, like markers, crayons or recyclable materials.
Jacobs then wanted to figure out how to check in with her students; the platform SchoolTool would only give her access to third-, fourth- and fifth-graders.
She decided to use a Facebook page to create different groups based on school and grade level, then invited families she knew and asked them to share them with any friends that have children in the district.
Jacobs estimated that she was reaching about a third of families this way. They have posted work their children are completing and asked if they can use alternative materials if they do not have something on the supply list.
She has used the pages to post videos of herself doing the projects and links applicable to past projects.
For example, Jacobs assigned pre-K through second grade to do salt trails, where they put lines of Elmer's glue on cardboard or stiff paper, then spoon on and tap off salt as they normally would glitter in art class.
“It’s been kind of fun to see families figuring some of this out together and making it more of an activity for the family, and not just it’s an assignment for the child."
NONTRADITIONAL LEARNING
Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Daniel Mannix said his staff had done well to get creative and connect with their students — even a computer screen away.
The superintendent said that wasn't surprising of the school district, though.
"A lot of the online tools we are very familiar with," Mannix said, adding that the district had always put emphasis on the nontraditional ways of learning. "Now, we're just fully nontraditional.
So it's not completely new, it's just the amount of it and the breadth of it."
'KIDS ARE THANKFUL'
Plus, he added, the students had been staying positive and were showing some excitement.
"This is a high anxiety time for everyone," Mannix said. "To have your teacher log in and check in on you every day — the kids are very thankful."
After stopping three students on his way home from work this week, the superintendent asked how virtual schooling was going.
"One said it was good, one say it was really good and the other said it was OK," Mannix said. "That's pretty good, right?"
And when he asked about their favorite classes, art and gym seemed to top the list.
"I thought to myself, 'Wow, how cool is that to have a digital art class?'"
EAGLE PRIDE
As for students who may have individualized education programs, or IEPs, the superintendent said the district was working them, but said plans would evolve and become stronger.
"(The staff) is using the same tools to help those kids who need more or different support," he said. "The road to success is always under revision."
Mannix also commended the district meal program, which he said was, "off the charts."
Staff has been delivering some 2,000 breakfasts and lunches to students across the district — all before 8 a.m.
The superintendent said students had access at various community centers, as well. To sign up, or for more details, visit: https://www.bcsdk12.org/apps/news/article/1191539.
"All of the credit has to go to the staff, the administrators and the teachers, for being on this journey and being able to tackle this without reservation and with nothing but Eagle Pride."
