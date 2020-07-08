PLATTSBURGH — Just a week ahead of the extended July 15 deadline for filing personal income tax returns, thousands of returns across the North Country had yet to be filed.
According to a press release sent by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, about 55 percent of filers in the region are due a refund of more than $785, on average.
“We encourage those who haven’t already filed to do so before the July 15 deadline, especially if they’re owed a refund at this financially challenging time,” State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt said in a statement.
“Tax credits can boost the refunds for those eligible, and free tax filing software on our website can also provide significant savings.”
Last week, department spokesperson James Gazzale said 5,100 returns had yet to be filed in Clinton County, 2,900 in Essex County and 2,750 in Franklin County.
The traditional April 15 deadline had been extended by three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FREE FILE
Those who earned $69,000 or less in 2019 are eligible to use Free File software to electronically prepare and e-file both their federal and New York State income tax returns.
The release advised people to go to the state Tax Department's website, tax.ny.gov, to complete their returns and ensure they are not charged a fee.
From there, they should click the "Free File your income tax return" link to review the free filing options.
"You’ll save preparation fees, avoid costly errors, and ensure that you receive any refund you’re owed in the most efficient way possible," the release said.
Video tutorials on e-filing income tax returns can be found at tinyurl.com/y7qbw6sz.
EARNED INCOME TAX CREDITS
Taxpayers who earned up to $55,952, meet certain requirements and file a tax return are eligible for earned income tax credits (EITC), which are refundable federal, New York State and New York City credits for working taxpayers.
"The credits can reduce the amount of taxes owed or provide a substantial tax refund," the release said.
People must file returns in order to qualify even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file.
"The New York State EITC is one of the most generous in the nation, providing a significant benefit to working families," the release said.
"When the federal, New York State and New York City earned income tax credits are combined, they can be worth up to $8,852 for a family with three or more children.
"Nevertheless, federal estimates suggest that as many as 400,000 eligible New Yorkers may fail to claim these valuable credits."
Visit tinyurl.com/y4ugr5o7 for EITC eligibility requirements.
New York State also offers a Noncustodial Parent EITC that "encourages low-income noncustodial parents to work and stay current with their child-support payments," the release said.
DO NOT DELAY
The Tax Department advised people not to delay filing their returns just because they cannot pay their balance in full.
"Late filers face penalties that are separate from penalties for paying late," the release said.
"The Tax Department has a variety of payment options if you owe unpaid taxes, including an Installment Payment Agreement and the online Quick Pay application that allows you to pay a bill or tax debt directly from your bank account."
For more information on the extended tax filing deadline, visit tinyurl.com/y8dzyg62.
