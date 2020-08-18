PLATTSBURGH — A task force comprised of Plattsburgh City School District employees and community members seeks to foster inclusion, diversity and anti-racism.
Following the late May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and the ensuing protests against systemic racism and police brutality, Momot Elementary pre-kindergarten teacher Amanda Cota wanted to create a space for amplifying under-represented voices.
"We want to be able to make the voices heard that haven’t been heard," she told The Press-Republican.
LETTER TO LEBRUN
Cota initially sent a letter to Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun as both a mother and teacher in early June.
In it, she expressed concern over how the district had not made a statement regarding Floyd's death and the protests calling for change for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).
Cota also called for the district to outline a path "to diversifying our workforce, creating inclusivity in policies for children, and providing direct access to needed goods and services without penalization or stigma."
Through subsequent conversations with other district employees, Cota learned many felt the same way about taking action.
So on July 1, she re-sent the letter, this time to both Lebrun and Board of Education members, with more than 30 district employees as well as some parents, community members and a student, signing on in support.
Most of the signatories make up The Diversity and Anti-Racism Task Force.
THE UNITED VOICES
The sole student to sign on, 2020 graduate Abigaille Batu-Tiako, is the outgoing president and a founding member of The United Voices, a club at Plattsburgh High School.
In a statement, she said that she encountered many forms of racism while growing up in a predominantly white area and, as the years went on, noticed more students of color experiencing the same.
The United Voices club focuses "on the acceptance of diversity and educating the community on issues surrounding race, culture and ethnicity," Batu-Tiako continued.
"The club brought students together to embrace their culture and not feel judged."
FIVE ORIGINAL GOALS
The task force's five original goals included a statement from the district in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, students, families and anti-racism that would have been backed by Lebrun and the Board of Education.
The group drafted and submitted a proposed statement last month. In a response sent to Cota on July 24, Lebrun wrote that, while no one at the district supports or condones any sort of racism, it was not felt it was the district's place to make a statement.
"As an educational institution, our primary mission is to educate the children of Plattsburgh," he said.
The task force dropped the statement goal and is now focusing on the remaining four demands:
• A commitment to hiring BIPOC and an analysis of recruiting and hiring practices
• Development of a professional development/social justice curriculum for all staff and students for the 2020-2021 school year
• Analysis of policies and current data such as graduation rates and failing grades through the lens of race and minorities
• Direct access and opportunity for children and families
ROUTINE REVIEWS
Reached by The Press-Republican, Lebrun expressed pride in "the culture of inclusion, equality and respect" in the district.
"I believe that sentiment is shared by students, parents, staff and the Board of Education alike," he continued.
He said the district routinely reviews and reassesses policies, protocols and data, and sometimes seeks the assistance of outside agencies and advisors to bring a broader perspective.
"In the future, whether these review processes are undertaken by district personnel or others, I predict that these — like most things in our operation — will focus on developing systems and upon education."
CRACKS IN THE SYSTEM
Task force members want to take a bottom-up approach, Cota said, and believe that the pandemic has brought the issues they have highlighted to the forefront.
“When you start at that bottom level, you see so many cracks in so many other systems and I think, in general, teachers often feel overwhelmed by those cracks," Cota said.
“It’s our job to educate children but ... we spend a lot of time with those children so we do become social workers. We do become mental health providers. We do become parents, in a sense.”
That presents a hard balance, Cota said, since teachers want to be able to give everything to their students, but there should be systems in place that do that.
“I think school can be a hub for that and I think moving forward that’s what we hope for.”
Cota pointed to the district’s vision statement, which in part states, “Our schools will be centers of wellness, defined by an energized joy of learning that promotes positive self-esteem and develops well-rounded individuals as well as a community of lifelong learners.”
She argued that wellness does not just mean "not sick," but also pertains to adequate housing and access to the internet, a computer and someone to help with homework.
“Putting kids in that home arena for learning makes it even more difficult," Cota said, referencing the shift to distance learning in March. "It makes the disparities even greater.”
And those who are marginalized and under-represented, like BIPOC, are most affected by current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and racism, Cota said.
LISTEN
The task force will be meeting again virtually in the coming weeks and hopes to present to the Board of Education in the future.
Dr. David Stone, a SUNY Plattsburgh professor and former BOE member who signed onto Cota's letter, will serve as the task force’s liaison to the board, she said.
Though she organized and currently runs the task force, Cota hopes to hand over the reins to people from currently under-represented groups.
She thinks the most important thing, and what the task force most wants the district to do, is listen to the kids.
“Listen to the students and families that have not been heard in the past or who haven’t felt like they’ve have an opportunity to be heard.”
