Tablets, iPads allow remote visits for Alice Center residents

MALONE — Before visitation was suspended at nursing homes statewide due to COVID-19, Theresa Knapp, a resident at The Alice Center in Malone, was a very social lady.
Regular visitors included people from her church, a sister who lives in Duane, a nearby niece and one of her daughters, Mary, who saw her mother daily.
“That was very nice when she could come,” Knapp said of Mary’s visits.
“It really kept me up with what was going on in the family.”
iPADS, TABLETS
Though Knapp and her fellow Alice Center residents cannot currently see their loved ones in-person, new technology purchased through donations allows them to have remote visits and provides them with entertainment.
In a matter of weeks, 11 individual donors along with Walmart #3334 in Malone and NuMED for Children LLC employees contributed $5,369 for the purchase of seven iPads and three tablets, according to a press release.
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Director of Philanthropy Chantelle Marshall said she was thankful for all donors and those reach out to help make a difference.
“This is yet another example of how passionate our community is when it comes to our hospital and those we care for day in and day out.”
Associate Vice President of Long Term Care and Alice Center Administrator Susan Biondolillo said in a statement that remote visitation is a crucial part of residents' care.
“The comfort and support of family and friends is so important, especially in these uncertain times. Preserving the ability for them to connect with their loved ones is critical.”
The technology additionally provides access to therapeutic programs, media and games, allowing residents to stay occupied and stimulated, Biondolillo continued.
“We are so grateful to our generous donors for helping us expand this important program.”
'BETTER THAN A PHONE'
Knapp started out by using one of The Alice Center’s iPads, until her family brought in a tablet and set it up through an Amazon Alexa so she could more easily initiate calls.
Weekend activity staff still bring around one of the iPads to her room for scheduled Sunday FaceTime visits with her family on a bigger screen.
“It’s better than a phone, not only because you can see them but my red phone is not always working,” Knapp said.
Biondilillo explained that the information technology department sets the iPads and tablets up with certain apps and availability to assign accounts for each resident. The devices are disinfected between each resident’s use.
Knapp is still getting used to her own tablet.
“The first two days I didn’t touch it,” she said.
“I have a son that says, ‘If Mom goes into a room, all electronic things fail.’”
BLESSING, INVALUABLE
But having the tablet to communicate with her family has been a blessing, Knapp said.
She has five children, almost 10 grandchildren and some great-grandchildren who are spread out geographically.
Some live locally, while others are in Rochester and Pittsburgh.
Mary, who had called her mother for a planned FaceTime date, told the Press-Republican she does not know what they would have done without the iPad, since her mother's phone presented some issues.
“With this it’s been really amazing especially, because my brothers and sister and I do a phone call with her every Sunday (even) prior to COVID and we were able to continue that because of this, so it’s been invaluable.”
'THIS IS DIFFERENT'
Knapp remarked that she has not been able to leave The Alice Center for a while, but acknowledged the necessity due to COVID-19 concerns.
She watches the news on a regular basis and stays updated on the pandemic, sharing how she saw that other countries are seeing a decrease in the number of cases.
Knapp admitted that COVID-19 is pretty frightening and said she has a healthy respect for the virus.
She recalled living through World War II, and also paying attention to the news then.
“That was good because we knew what was going on.
But this is different. This is not something you can stop.”
