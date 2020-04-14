Supervisor visits uptown businesses

PLATTSBURGH — Supervisor Michael Cashman visited some Town of Plattsburgh shops this weekend to look at their COVID-19 response protocols. His take away? Shoppers need to do their part.
"While the businesses have new responsibilities, the customers themselves have to be more aware of their surroundings," the town supervisor said.
"It does not all fall onto the businesses shoulders. It has to be a personal responsibility when people go out."
WEEKEND OUTING
While wearing his own face mask, Cashman spent the bulk of his Saturday visiting stores in the municipality's uptown corridor.
"I was really making sure that those businesses understood that the Town of Plattsburgh would actively be engaging them," he said.
"They don't just need to comply Monday through Friday," he continued, "they need to comply Monday through Sunday, every hour that their business is open."
And so, in speaking with many on-duty managers and supervisors, Cashman got an idea of the various COVID-19 protocols that were now in place.
"Many of them were doing a lot of great things."
'LOTS OF SIGNAGE'
On his list of visited places was grocery store Market 32, located at Champlain Centre Square off of Route 3.
"They have lots of signage and the manager on duty was actively making rounds to engage with people, while maintaining social distance," Cashman said.
The town supervisor said employees were disinfecting surfaces, including carts, and many of them, he added, were wearing masks.
"What I really liked was, they used their intercom system to put educational material out, overhead."
KEEPING A TALLY
At Walmart Supercenter in Consumer Square and Lowe's Home Improvement at Champlain Centre Square, Cashman said staff was keeping count of store shoppers.
"At Walmart, if they were getting close the occupancy rate, they would say, 'X number of people need to leave before new people can go in,'" he explained, adding that handheld devices were used to tally traffic in and out of the store.
"Lowe's was doing the same thing," Cashman said. "It was great to see."
CUSTOMER'S JOB
Cashman said he was in full support of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's recent directive that required the state's essential employers to arm staff members with face masks.
Potential violations of the COVID-19 Orders include, but are not limited to a fine ranging from $1,000-$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to one year together with other civil penalties and fees, according to a notice from the town.
But, the town supervisor thought shoppers needed to play a role, as well.
"I still saw numerous (shoppers) not being aware of their surroundings," he said. "People need to increase their consciousness."
Like at stores where various measures were in place to keep shoppers safe, he continued, "I think it's really the individual's responsibility at this point.
If people go out, they should be wearing masks, they should be social distancing, they should be solo shopping and adhering to the best guidelines provided by our agency of health, the Clinton County Health Department."
WILL BE OUT AGAIN
While Cashman was making rounds solo on Saturday, he said the town's code enforcement officer and the County Sheriff's Office were playing roles, as well.
"I will be doing it again and, as we've told the businesses," Cashman said, "those will be spot checks that will not be announced."
