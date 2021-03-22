PLATTSBURGH — Local school district leaders hope that funding slated to come down through the American Rescue Plan will not be used to supplant state aid contributions.
U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced earlier this week that the package includes more than $2.5 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program funding for upstate New York school districts. A breakdown indicates that almost $135 million is earmarked for North Country districts.
But Plattsburgh City School District Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun — whose district could receive about $3.7 million, according to estimates provided by Schumer's office — refrained from celebrating the news just yet.
"While any federal stimulus is welcome, I view it best to reserve any remarks about such until after the state budget is finalized, as we'll then have a better understanding of how 'real' this funding is," he told The Press-Republican.
"Hopefully, the notion of 'supplement-not-supplant' will apply, but as we've experienced previously, federal aid can be systemically undone by the proportionate reduction in state aid."
POSSIBLE DEDUCTION
According to a press release from Schumer's office, the ESSER money will allow the districts "to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and more."
Lebrun said Gov. Andrew Cuomo's current budget proposal for state aid "seems to feature a reduction in STAR payments to districts which approximate each's stimulus funding."
"So, until we can be certain that an equivalent and offsetting deduction in aid won't be applied, any specific reaction is premature," he said.
His AuSable Valley counterpart, Paul Savage II, struck a more optimistic tone with his comments. His district could receive about $1.9 million, which he said could be a real game-changer.
Savage noted the difficulty of the crisis for all schools, but especially students. He said the additional resources will give his district the support needed to address needs in programming, services and other areas.
"Our goal will be focused on thinking out of the box on how we can best use the funds to directly support our students and programs while filling the budget gap that has been created, something that we haven't been able to do under the current aid freeze and various caps."
TEMPORARY SOLUTION
But, similar to Lebrun, Savage expressed hope that the American Rescue Plan funding would go directly to schools, and not be used to supplant necessary state aid initiatives.
"It is imperative that the federal funds supplement state aid because the budget funding gap is large, especially as schools are all trying to get their heads above water after the COVID crisis," he continued.
Lebrun said the Plattsburgh CSD Board of Education seems to favor using one-time stimulus funding for non-recurring expenses.
"Using non-recurring revenue to bridge budget gaps is an inherently temporary solution, and will create a fiscal 'cliff' which, as most districts experienced as part of the Gap Elimination Adjustment (GEA) process several years ago, is challenging to resolve," he added.
For several years, an amount known as the GEA was deducted from school districts' state aid allocations to help the state with revenue shortfalls. Those cuts were abolished in the 2016-2017 state budget.
RETURN TO IN-PERSON
The U.S. Department of Education will start to make the funds available to states this month, and states are encouraged to urgently get the funding to school districts so they may safely reopen, an agency spokesperson said. States are to release the money no later than 60 days after receipt.
Lebrun said his district is working towards an April 12 return to in-person instruction. A letter sent out to families this week indicated that, at their March 25 meeting, Board of Education members will consider the matter in a resolution that would amend the district's reopening plan.
"Our consideration of a return to in-person instruction preceded any specific information about federal stimulus," Lebrun said. "While federal funding will surely ease a smooth return to in-person instruction, it is not a requirement."
The superintendent had no thoughts on whether the state would funnel the funds to districts according to the Department of Education's timeline.
"I learned long ago not to have firm expectations of the timeliness or performance of other governments," he said. "Our current focus is the upcoming state budget, and we are hoping that an appropriate amount of state aid — certainly at a level which exceeds that offered in the executive proposal — will be approved."
