Super and Safe: Health department advises residents on Super Bowl Sunday

PLATTSBURGH — Watching the big game with friends and family is tradition, but this year, local healthcare professionals are asking everyone to make another small sacrifice for the safety of the community.
“The Super Bowl is an event I look forward to each year,” John Kanoza, director of Public Health in Clinton County, said in a press release. “This year we are going to have to keep it small, keep it local, and keep it smart.”
The North Country experienced a spike in coronavirus cases since the holiday season. Cases total nearly 3,000 with 22 deaths in Clinton County.
Despite the dangers of the virus, Kanoza acknowledged that residents will celebrate with others regardless, so he and the CCHD ask that they do so as safely as possible.
“The safest way to enjoy the game this year is to celebrate with people in your household,” Kanoza said. “While this is our recommendation, we realize that some will choose to celebrate with people outside of their immediate household. For those choosing to spend time with people that they don’t live with, we urge you to take steps to decrease risk to yourself and your family.”
Some of those steps include:
Hosts and guests should have conversations ahead of time to set expectations for celebrating together.
Staying outside as much as possible.
Wear a mask as much as possible when indoors.
Open windows to increase ventilation when possible.
Keep six feet apart from others.
Wash your hands often.
If you are sick, stay home and away from others.
CCHH also included a reminder that per the New York State Department of Health, indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences are limited to no more than 10 people.
Franklin County Public Health also sent out a notice ahead of Sunday.
“Whenever you invite someone into your home, you increase the risk of either catching or passing on the virus because anyone can have the virus without symptoms and innocently pass it on to others,” the release said.
“Indoor parties with people outside of your household increase the risk further because face coverings can’t be worn while eating or drinking.”
Franklin County Public Health also suggested that residents can still celebrate with others virtually through group chats and other virtual platforms.
But for bars that rely on busy days like the Super Bowl, it'll be business as usual this Sunday.
“The employees need to work; they need the hours. We need the business,” Bobby Hall, owner of Bobby's Lounge, said. “We've cut back so much that you just can't cut back anymore. We've gotta stay open every minute we can.”
Hall expects to reach the capacity crowd limit for his bar, which is 37, this Sunday. While the concern of spreading the virus is always there, Hall is especially concerned about the 10 p.m. curfew for New York bars.
“Here is where the problem comes in, and, in my opinion, it's a very serious problem,” Hall said. “We could end up being in the fourth quarter of that game with two minutes left to go and tell everyone they gotta leave.”
He doesn't think his older patrons will cause any problems Sunday night, but feels as though that the possibility remains for others across town.
Busters Sports Bar and Grill opened in the middle of the pandemic back in September last year, and because of that, Co-owner Mike Bateman believes his bar is especially prepared to handle crowds.
“We don't really know anything different,” he said. “It's kind of second nature for us at this point to keep things tidy.”
Bateman said his bar thoroughly cleans, provides hand sanatizer to patrons, requires people to wear gloves in certain areas of the bar and has dividers in the booths and the bars.”
On top of that, Busters will also have take out packages available to order.
Bateman said Busters has been grown a steady following of football fans each Sunday this year.
“So I would expect that on the big day, we would have a pretty good crowd,” he said.
He expects to reach their capacity crowd of 65 this Sunday.
Regardless of how people celebrate this Sunday, the CCHD hopes people do so with caution.
“We are just digging ourselves out from the high COVID-19 case numbers created with holiday gatherings. We do not want to experience any more setbacks,” Kanoza said.
