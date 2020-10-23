SUNY students fear campus closure

PLATTSBURGH — For many SUNY Plattsburgh students, having to deal with COVID-19 when they embarked on their higher education journey was not what they had in mind.
They are doing the best they can, but it can be a struggle.
“I really hope what we’re doing stops it where it is before it gets worse. Going home for me especially would be really hard,” sophomore Sean Allen said.
Allen is a double major in Economics and Expeditionary Studies. While one major may be easier to tackle online, outdoor classes offer the sense of normalcy and freedom, according to Allen.
He is still able to “do something fun and interesting” at a distance from his classmates.
“Online classes are good or bad depending on if you’re there to actually learn or if you’re trying to get a good grade. I think it’s easier to get a good grade, but I think it’s harder to learn some truly more difficult material,” Allen said.
SUNY Plattsburgh currently has 25 active cases associated with campus. If a threshold of 100 cases is reached within a 14-day time period, students face the possibility of being sent home.
If students must return home, Allen would have to register all of his outdoor classes as incompletes for the semester.
Allen, who lives on-campus, said he follows mask, sanitization and distancing protocols.
“It’s crazy how we started from one case to within like a week and a half we’re at a fourth of a way towards closing,” he said.
Another student dealing with the realities of COVID on campus is Cole Kachejian, a Psychology and TV/ Video Production double major from Long Island.
Going home last semester due to the initial coronavirus outbreak was described as difficult for him.
“The transition home over quarantine for me, since I had a lot of hands-on classes, definitely made it harder to take in a lot of the content," he said.
"So I thought it was much more of a struggle to understand the information our teachers were giving us. Our professors did a great job at adapting, but it still is something that to this day makes it very hard.”
Kachejian, a sophomore who lives on-campus, said that the SUNY Plattsburgh TV station is still active and they are still able to do news. The main priority is social distancing.
“But with cases rising, it doesn’t look like we might be able to do that for much longer. But that’s still very up in the air,” he said.
Kachejian, who lives with a chronic autoimmune condition, takes COVID safety protocols seriously.
“I’m kind of high risk when it comes to this situation. In that way, I am definitely making sure that I’m taking care myself and doing all the things that we’re required to do,” he said.
“I don’t ever really go anywhere with big numbers. I’m only around maybe two friends at the most. Me and my roommate never have really anyone else in the room.”
At least one of Kachejian’s majors requires hands-on and immersive learning, much like Allen’s, and much like many students at SUNY Plattsburgh who are there to pursue dreams of a career.
“The thing that worries me the most is having to transition back home," Kachejian said.
"Being a double-major is already so much stress as it is. Being told that I can’t do things a familiar way anymore really sets me back. And I think a lot of kids are dealing with that.
"I’ve had friends that have had to go home because of how stressed they are here.”
