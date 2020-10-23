SUNY Plattsburgh works to halt virus spread

PLATTSBURGH — Twenty-eight of Clinton County’s 43 active COVID-19 cases are associated with SUNY Plattsburgh.
The school has had 25 recent confirmed cases associated with their campus population, county health officials said, but as contact tracing is completed and links between cases have been made, the department is counting all cases that may be “epi-linked” to the SUNY cluster, even if they are not associated with the school itself.
College President Dr. Alexander Enyedi joined other officials at a news conference Thursday to stress the importance of remaining vigilant in fighting the coronavirus.
After going seven consecutive weeks without any COVID-19 positives since two in August, the school saw numerous new cases last week.
One thing that points toward the continued need to practice good precautionary habits, Enyedi said, was the fact that contact tracing has found that the new cases were spread by “proximate contacts.”
“There was no party (tied to these cases),” Enyedi said. “There was no large social gathering, this is just from regular social interactions that are happening throughout the community.”
As of Wednesday night, according to Enyedi, the school had 114 students in quarantine, with 77 on-campus and 37 off-campus.
There are currently six students in on-campus isolations and 18 in off-campus isolation, as well as one staff member isolating off campus, Enyedi added.
The school is currently using the Banks and Harrington dormitory halls as dedicated quarantine spaces, with a vacant floor in Adirondack Hall also looked at as possible quarantine space, if needed.
There are currently 241 quarantine rooms available on campus, Enyedi said, with the flexible room availability being helped by the fact that the school only has roughly 1,600 students living on-campus this semester, as opposed to the usual approximately 2,200.
As cases increased, the school has halted access to its fitness center, as well as stopping the limited athletics activities that were allowed.
The school will also be ramping up its “pooled testing” procedures, planning to do a round of 2,000 student tests next week, as opposed to the usual 1,000, Enyedi said.
The school had conducted 5,796 pooled tests as of Wednesday, with the most recent round of 1,000 this past week being all off-campus students.
A threshold of 100 new COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, including on-campus students, faculty, and staff, will trigger a two-week period of fully remote classes.
If that threshold is reached, the situation in the area will be evaluated, and the school will decide then if another two weeks are needed or if classes can be resumed, Enyedi said, adding that, for now, the best thing for students and community members to do to prevent hitting that threshold is to continue exercising the precautions that have been encouraged since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Wear your facemask, social distance and practice good hand hygiene,” Enyedi said. “Most importantly, if you’re sick, stay home.”
