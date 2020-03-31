PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will reschedule its spring 2020 commencement ceremony to honor both spring and winter graduates in a single December event.
In a letter to the campus community, SUNY Plattsburgh president Dr. Alexander Enyedi said honoring the achievements of the spring 2020 graduates is "something we cannot reasonably do in a virtual format or even a late summer date which would be uncertain at this time."
Instead, the college will welcome "all members of the graduating class of 2020" to a single commencement event on December 12.
"We will make every effort to make it special in December and will share more details as they are developed," Enyedi wrote.
'DO THIS RIGHT'
Enyedi spoke in the letter of his experience as a first-generation college graduate in his family.
"I deeply understand what graduation means to students, families, friends, and the campus community as a whole. This is why it is important for us to gather and celebrate your accomplishments and success," he wrote.
"We want to ensure we do this right."
STILL GET DIPLOMAS
Spring degree candidates will still receive diplomas by mail in early summer.
Any students who haven't filled out their graduation application forms are encouraged to do so online at tinyurl.com/w7pzc6q.
Additionally, Enyedi said special events would be planned for the SUNY Plattsburgh Class of 2020 at this fall's Homecoming festivities, scheduled for the weekend of October 16 and 17, 2020.
