PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh has submitted its Restart Planning Summary Report, which details its fall semester planning activities in the context of COVID-19, to the State University of New York's chancellor.
"We are following CDC, New York Forward, Department of Health and other applicable reopening guidelines in our planning process," the report said.
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly said the college submitted the summary report and an accompanying grid to the SUNY system June 5.
According to the report, five working groups established April 24 are focusing on "operational continuity, health and safety; academics and instructional continuity; housing and campus life; student support and equity; and admissions and student recruitment marketing."
The grid is based on summaries from those five groups and details how their respective categories will be affected in the case of face-to-face, blended semester and remote learning scenarios this fall.
Those documents were shared with the campus community and are available online at plattsburgh.edu/coronavirus for public viewing.
"The work collates data, information and thinking about what is needed for a safe return of students to campus," Knelly said. "Sharing the summary allows us to see what needs further consideration."
Knelly noted that, as employees return to campus over the next couple months, SUNY Plattsburgh will continue to limit the use of campus facilities and activities, including alumni and admission events that are not yet occurring in-person.
Details of any changes made will be shared.
The college is coordinating with regional control groups that oversee reopening as well as the Clinton County Health Department and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
"A contingency plan for continuing academic programming, campus operations of essential employees and migrating to fully remote instruction if the county/campus experiences a second wave of infections is also included in planning preparations," the report said.
SUNY Plattsuburgh is also considering changes to its fall academic calendar, which could affect the start date, break dates and/or end dates, Knelly said, though those have yet to be determined.
The Student Health and Counseling Center, which works directly with local hospitals and clinics, has been testing in alignment with county health officials throughout the outbreak and has plans for managing surge capacity, the report said.
RESIDENCE HALLS
In addressing on-campus housing, SUNY Plattsburgh noted in its report that traditional residence hall occupancy is about 2,200 students, with that number falling to around 1,250 for single-occupancy room density and further decreasing to 350 if single bathrooms are required.
"We also project having up to 207 beds available for isolation and quarantine at full occupancy," it said.
To support the on-campus student population, the college is developing training and awareness for social distancing, guidelines for common areas and programming that will have a strong virtual/remote component.
SUNY Plattsburgh's social distancing and face covering policy "will be enforced by staff, University Police and especially peer-to-peer," the report said.
"The approach is one of encouragement and positive messaging first with sanctions developed for repeat offenses. Food delivery for sick students, and external support for care, will also be available."
OFF-CAMPUS STUDENTS
The report acknowledged that, typically, more than half of SUNY Plattsburgh's students reside off-campus, and said the college and University Police have long partnered with the City of Plattsburgh building inspector's office and Plattsburgh City Police "to address as many safety and behavioral issues as possible."
Referencing the report, Knelly noted that "student conduct policies are being examined for increased enforcement tools and possible limitations on gatherings."
The college expects "to engage with expanded education and outreach through wider communication with students and landlords," he added.
"We are committed to restarting campus operations safely, no matter what form that takes."
The report said about a quarter of SUNY Plattsburgh's students come from the North Country and nearby regions, while the rest largely come from New York City, Long Island, Metro North and Capital District regions, which have had higher incidences of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Based on pandemic conditions, some students may need to self-isolate upon their return to campus, and targeted testing of those students upon arrival may be useful, the document said.
FINANCIAL RESOURCES
The college's report noted a need for financial resources in order to acquire personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing kits, technology access for students and other items to promote safety and enhance remote learning.
The Health Center has thus far been able to acquire test kits for students, which SUNY Plattsburgh anticipates will continue.
"Should widespread testing of asymptomatic students, faculty and/or staff be required for re-opening, testing kits and lab services would need to be centrally supported by SUNY as there are no options available for our campus to directly acquire these services as they are priorities for our local health services," the report said.
The college plans to prioritize active case finding, which may include regular temperature monitoring and the use of screening questions, as well as increased testing and tracing capacity to support that strategy, the report said.
"The target will be on testing symptomatic students and at-risk cases, adopting a tracing system to facilitate rapid contact mapping of infected individuals and then aggressively testing all contacts and hot spots."
DECISION NEEDED
The report said a firm decision on reopening conditions will be needed soon.
"For example, a decision by June 24 provides SUNY Plattsburgh two months to put our plan into action."
Knelly said that SUNY Plattsburgh will follow guidance from SUNY, the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo as they make a determination regarding the fall semester.
"We do not have a set time for that information, however, that determination will guide the final restart plan developed at SUNY Plattsburgh."
