SUNY Plattsburgh student tests positive for COVID-19

PLATTSBURGH — A SUNY Plattsburgh student who lives off-campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student arrived from out-of-state and is in isolation in their home, college president Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote in an email sent to the campus community Friday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Press-Republican.
"The state was not on the New York list of restricted-travel locations."
As of Saturday, that list included 35 states and territories.
MONITORED
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly told The Press-Republican that the student arrived earlier this week and was in isolation when the results came in.
Enyedi wrote that the student is being monitored by the Clinton County Health Department, which is conducting contact tracing, and that other students, as directed, are in quarantine.
"Positive cases are not unexpected," he continued.
"We are following the plans we developed to prepare for this semester. We will do so with any further cases.
"Affected students will be supported in isolation and quarantine with daily calls and check-ins for their wellbeing and academic progress."
'ON TOP OF THIS'
Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza told The Press-Republican he did not know whether the student was symptomatic, and that the positive case did not surprise him given the volume of students returning to campus.
He did not know how many others were in quarantine due to direct contact with the confirmed case-patient.
"SUNY Plattsburgh is on top of this," he said, specifically referencing Dr. Kathleen Camelo, director of the Student Health and Counseling Center.
The college has a solid plan in place that has been in the works since May, Kanoza continued. That plan includes isolating and quarantining students.
He mentioned how community members have asked why mass-testing of students is not taking place, but explained that only provides a snapshot in time.
"After that, they could easily pick it up from somebody else, so it doesn’t do you much good.
"SUNY Plattsburgh and the Health Department are all on the same page regarding that."
CLASSES RESUME MONDAY
In March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all SUNY and CUNY schools to shift to distance learning after spring break and remain in that mode through the end of the spring semester.
SUNY Plattsburgh resumes classes Monday, with about half of courses being offered remotely and one-third face-to-face in modified classrooms, according to a press release sent by the college this week.
Additionally, due to the shift to distance learning, residence halls will house about 1,700 students, approximately 500 fewer than the typical population.
The process of preparing for the fall semester included evaluating classrooms for density, moving and adjusting furniture, installation of signage and Plexiglas, and acquisition of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and MERV-13 filters.
BEST PRACTICES
Enyedi said the positive case was an important reminder to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines.
"It is critical for our communities wherever we reside."
He noted that best practices from public health officials, which are part of the Cardinal Pledge, include completing the daily health screening form, wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, not hosting or attending large social gatherings and parties, and staying home when you are sick, among other measures.
"We respect the privacy of these individuals and are supporting them," Enyedi wrote.
"If you are aware, please also respect their privacy so they can focus on healing."
COVID-19-related information pertaining to the college is available at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.