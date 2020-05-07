PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will air a special online video celebration for graduates in the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.
The online video celebration will be made available for the first time when this spring's afternoon graduation ceremony would have taken place, according to a news release.
A link to view it will be posted at plattsburgh.edu/commencement. It will then be shared more widely.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and continuing limits on mass gatherings, the college rescheduled commencement exercises to Saturday, Dec. 12.
Details about the ceremony, as well as plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 during Homecoming, Oct. 16-17, will be announced later.
The online celebration will feature remarks from students, faculty, staff and President Alexander Enyedi, as well as music, a list of graduate names, photos and virtual caps designed by graduates.
It does not replace an in-person ceremony but is one way the college can showcase graduates' accomplishments and express its pride in them, the release said.
Diplomas will be sent to May graduates later this summer. A list of names will be posted online soon, both as a roster and in a downloadable format.
Details are online at plattsburgh.edu/commencement.
