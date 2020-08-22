PLATTSBURGH — Two SUNY Plattsburgh students have tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the students, who lives off-campus, arrived from out-of-state and is in isolation in their home, college president Dr. Alexander Enyedi wrote in an email sent to the campus community Friday afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by The Press-Republican.
"The state was not on the New York list of restricted-travel locations."
As of Saturday, that list included 35 states and territories.
SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly told The Press-Republican that the student arrived earlier this week and was in isolation when the results came in.
SECOND CASE
Saturday evening, Enyedi sent another email — provided by the college to The Press-Republican — informing the campus community about the second student case.
That student had entered quarantine when they arrived on campus and subsequently tested positive.
"The individual was following prescribed quarantine protocols prior to the test as required under our plan," Enyedi wrote.
"They were not about the community after their arrival."
Positive cases are expected, he continued, and are the reason quarantine requirements and other approaches were developed as part of the college's restart plan.
"Serving our students safely is the priority for the semester."
Enyedi noted that affected students would be supported in isolation and quarantine with daily calls and check-ins.
'ON TOP OF THIS'
Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza told The Press-Republican contact tracing was ongoing to determine all direct contacts of the two students.
"SUNY Plattsburgh is on top of this," he said.
The college has a solid plan in place that has been in the works since May, Kanoza continued. That plan includes isolating and quarantining students.
He mentioned how community members have asked why mass-testing of students is not taking place, but argued that would only provide a snapshot in time.
"After that, they could easily pick it up from somebody else, so it doesn’t do you much good.
"SUNY Plattsburgh and the Health Department are all on the same page regarding that."
Enyedi wrote that the college respects the privacy of the students who have tested positive for COVID-19, and asked others to do the same so they may focus on healing.
CLASSES RESUME MONDAY
In March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all SUNY and CUNY schools to shift to distance learning after spring break and remain in that mode through the end of the spring semester.
SUNY Plattsburgh resumes classes Monday. About half of courses will be offered remotely and one-third will take place face-to-face in modified classrooms, according to a press release sent by the college this week.
Additionally, due to the shift to distance learning, residence halls will house about 1,700 students, approximately 500 fewer than their typical population.
The process of preparing for the fall semester included evaluating classrooms for density, moving and adjusting furniture, installation of signage and Plexiglas, and acquisition of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and MERV-13 filters.
According to SUNY Plattsburgh's restart plan, which had to be approved by the state, students who had spent more than 24 hours in any state listed on New York State's Travel Advisory List or had traveled from outside the country within 14 days of arriving on campus had to quarantine for 14 days before attending in-person classes.
That means, in order to be able to participate in the first day of class on Monday, such students had to begin quarantine no later than Aug. 10.
Students continued to arrive over the last week. New students were set to move in Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. The move-in period for returning students was scheduled to take place from Aug. 21 through Aug. 23.
FOLLOW GUIDELINES
In Saturday's email, Enyedi wanted to emphasize a few points as classes resume Monday.
"We expect guidelines to be followed. All members of the campus community are expected to abide by our policies and should anticipate the college actively enforcing them."
He said that the Student Code of Conduct would be utilized for those who violate campus rules, including off-campus students and student organizations.
"Please report suspected violations of college COVID policies and state limitations on gatherings. Violations of the guidelines will result in a referral to student conduct to consider suspension or dismissal."
College officials will remain visible, Enyedi continued, noting close work between University Police, Plattsburgh City Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Office that began as part of the restart plan.
"This has included personal, door-to-door visits by Chief Pat Rascoe, our campus physician Dr. Kathleen Camelo, and others. I am out every night in neighborhoods and across campus as well."
BEST PRACTICES
Enyedi stressed vigilance in adhering to public health guidelines.
"It is critical for our communities wherever we reside."
He noted that best practices from public health officials, which are part of the Cardinal Pledge, include completing the daily health screening form, wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, not hosting or attending large social gatherings and parties, and staying home when you are sick, among other measures.
COVID-19-related information pertaining to the college is available at plattsburgh.edu/covid-19.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.