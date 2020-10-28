PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday.
In an update to the campus community, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said the student was already in quarantine when they were tested and was then moved to isolation.
Over the past two weeks, 32 cases have been directly linked to the college. As of Tuesday evening, one additional student was in precautionary isolation awaiting additional testing results.
The Clinton County Health Department has placed 130 students — 63 of whom live on campus and 67 off-campus — and seven employees in mandatory or precautionary quarantine.
"Those in isolation and quarantine are being released as they recover and risk times expire," Enyedi said.
Pooled surveillance testing continued Tuesday.
"We continue to work with multiple public health officials and partners who are supportive of our approaches," Enyedi said.
