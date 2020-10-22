PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Plattsburgh COVID-19 cluster now includes an employee.
In an update addressed to the campus community, college President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said two students and one staff member were reported as positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
He noted the two students were isolating and following health and safety directions. Additionally, he said the employee had not been on campus for a week and all contract tracing had been completed.
The three new cases brought the college's batch of cases to 25 over the past 10 days, and raised Clinton County's overall total to 42.
Five more students were in precautionary isolation. Enyedi said they had tested negative with rapid tests and were awaiting back-up results.
Clinton County Health Department contact tracing has led to 114 students being placed in quarantine, which breaks down to 77 on campus and 37 off campus.
According to the State University of New York's COVID-19 Case Tracker, SUNY Plattsburgh has designated 241 total rooms for quarantine. That number was 193 Tuesday.
"In this final on-campus month, continued attention to detail by each one of you is critical," Enyedi said.
"The simple steps of the Cardinal Pledge and regular participation in surveillance testing are our keys to success and keeping you and those around you healthy and safe."
Over Tuesday and Wednesday, pooled surveillance testing resulted in just shy of 1,500 samples being taken and sent to SUNY Upstate Medical University.
