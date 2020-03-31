PLATTSBURGH — Two SUNY Plattsburgh employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, President Dr. Alexander Enyedi announced today.
The notification came from the Clinton County Health Department.
"People who may have been in contact with these unrelated cases have been and will be reached out to by the Health Department, as is their standard practice," Enyedi wrote in an update to the campus community.
"Officials will share actions that can be taken to care for themselves. The college is also working with the County Health Department to support the health and wellness of these individuals."
RESPECT PRIVACY
SUNY Plattsburgh said one of the employees is the person the Health Department identified over the weekend who went to several businesses and venues while symptomatic.
The Health Department specifically named Beekmantown Central School, SUNY Plattsburgh, Sawatdee Restaurant, Koto Restaurant, Eclipse Gym, Hannaford and a taxi company.
"The second employee is unrelated to that case," Enyedi continued.
"We respect the privacy of these individuals. If you are aware, please also respect their privacy so they can focus on healing.
Again, this new confirmed case was not unexpected. As noted in Sunday's message to campus, with more frequent testing and the rise of this virus, we expect more cases will present within and around our campus community over time."
BEST PRACTICES
Enyedi said the college will support anyone found to be positive for the virus during this difficult time.
He advised the community to continue following best practices, including:
- Social distancing.
- Staying home as much as possible.
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water when hands are visibly dirty.
Updates will continue to be posted at plattsburgh.edu/coronavirus or shared through email or other means.
