SUNY Empire partnerships open opportunities for locals

PLATTSBURGH — New partnership agreements signed Thursday will allow Clinton Community College graduates and those in the North Country Chamber of Commerce network to take advantage of educational opportunities through SUNY Empire State College.
“Today we celebrate not one, but two advances in partnership and skills development,” Chamber President Garry Douglas said, addressing attendees seated at spaced out chairs beneath a tent outside the chamber.
ADDICTION STUDIES, NURSING
The partnership between SUNY Empire and CCC allows for automatic acceptance of eligible CCC graduates into SUNY Empire’s bachelor's degree in addiction studies and nursing programs.
“We’re not here to give degrees out where jobs don’t exist,” SUNY Empire President Dr. Jim Malatras said. “We want to give out degrees where jobs exist and they are needed.”
He mentioned how many communities still struggle with the impacts of substance abuse, and how registered nurses in the state have to get a bachelor of science degree in nursing (BSN) within 10 years of initial licensure. Additionally, Malatras said the state will need 30,000 nurses in the next 10 years.
“And if you just witnessed and lived through like we’ve all been living through this pandemic, nurses are the heartbeat of health care.”
CCC President Ray DiPasquale added that, not only will current students and recent graduates be eligible, but so will past graduates of the college’s nursing program.
“What a great opportunity for our young people to be able to do that: stay here in Clinton County, right, and be part of making sure we have enough credible, professional, qualified nurses for our county.”
DiPasquale added that CCC students can transfer to SUNY Empire with up to 79 credits — more than half of the 124 total credits required for a bachelor’s degree — and that the college’s employees would also be eligible to transfer in.
He credited Douglas with coordinating with Malatras to make the partnerships happen.
CHAMBER MEMBERS
The agreement between SUNY Empire and the chamber allows member businesses, their employees, retirees and family members to participate in the college’s Commitment to Community Benefits Program which awards college credit for prior professional learning, a press release said.
Douglas said the chamber would begin marketing the opportunity after the July 4th holiday, and pointed out relevant programs available such as manufacturing management and human resources management.
Malatras added that there are also master of business administration programs.
Offering workforce development in a way that is flexible on people’s times is important to SUNY Empire, he said.
“We do it online, … we’re in more than 30 locations all across New York and we build our programs around people’s lives.”
Students can earn their bachelor’s degrees in as little as three years, saving time and money, Malatras added.
“And how do we do it? We do it because we also give them credits, college credits for their life experience. That’s an important value and many people coming into the community college system right now have a lot of life experience."
ELECTED OFFICIALS
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said that what the North Country does best is work together.
“Not a lot of places do that, but we are always coordinating with one group or another group and putting our talents together and coming out with good results, so hats off to another collaboration.”
The partnerships between SUNY Empire, the chamber and CCC will create opportunities for people to better their lives, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said.
“As policymakers, as leaders in the community, that’s what it’s all about.
“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re put here for and this does just that.”
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) pointed out that administrators at the federal, state and even county levels deal in large numbers, demographics and cohorts, which can result in losing sight of the individual.
“This program between … SUNY Empire and between CCC does not lose sight of the individual. It’s designed for the individual. It speaks to the individual.”
“I often say that the greater Plattsburgh region has three of the best things going,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“It’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to work, it’s a great place to play, but most importantly, it is a great place to invest and that fourth component is a combination of what you folks are doing.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.