SUNY builds secluded rooms for virus patients at health center

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOThe outline of two small and temporary rooms can be seen at the Student Health and Counseling Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. Director Dr. Kathleen Camelo said the rooms would be used to keep students with COVID-19 symptoms separate from other students at the center. The university’s maintenance and operations team have been working on the project for a few weeks with hopes of finishing the job by the start of the semester.