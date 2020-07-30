SUNY builds secluded rooms for virus patients at health center

PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY campus here is constructing temporary COVID-19 evaluation huts outside of its Student Health and Counseling Center.
Dr. Kathleen Camelo, the center's director, said tents were once installed there for that purpose, but thought, with the cold-weather season just around the corner, a more stable solution was needed.
"They let us do this well," she said, "but with privacy and safety in mind."
ROOM FOR WAITING, EVALUATION
Secluded rooms are being built on each side of the SUNY Plattsburgh Student and Health and Counseling Center doorway.
One room would be a waiting area, Camelo said, while the other would be an evaluation area. There would be a walk-up service window installed there, as well.
"When a student walks up, we'll find out even before they walk into the building why they are coming or if they have an appointment," Camelo explained.
If a student was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they would utilize the waiting area that is now under construction and, when it came time, would be evaluated in the second room there.
Students without symptoms related to the novel coronavirus would still be welcomed inside the main office.
IN TIME FOR SEMESTER
Work on the two structures started in recent weeks.
Camelo said SUNY Plattsburgh hoped to have the areas ready for student move-in day in mid-August.
"They've been working on it as materials have come in," she said. "Now there has been a really big push to get it ready for the start of the semester."
IN-HOUSE PROJECT
The university's own maintenance and operations team were doing the construction work.
Camelo said the idea for the huts, which were to be aerated, heated and air-conditioned, was generated in-house, making them specific to the Plattsburgh campus.
"We've been asked to share some of our designs and pictures with other campuses so that they could possibly mirror a similar type of structure," she said.
"A lot of our buildings are a little bit older and not equipped with a negative air pressure room, so we started to think outside of the box for different ways that we could treat our students."
'AS LONG AS NEEDED'
Though temporary, Camelo said the campus didn't have a tear down date scheduled for the structures.
"They will be up as long as we need them," she said. "Probably for the rest of the year — at a minimum."
