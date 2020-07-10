SUNY approves CCC reopening plans

PLATTSBURGH — The State University of New York has approved Clinton Community College's reopening plans.
Those include both mandatory and recommended COVID-19 protocols issued by the state, according to a press release.
“Clinton Community College’s plan is to open with safety of students, faculty and staff as our highest priority and, in working with the college team, we are pleased that it has been approved," CCC President Ray DiPasquale said in a statement.
"Approximately 94 percent of our classes will be done virtually with a small number of students on campus at any one time. We look forward to providing an outstanding educational experience and environment for all of Clinton County.”
MASK REQUIREMENT
CCC's fall semester plan will include both remote learning and some on-campus instruction.
The latter is for classes requiring face-to-face teaching, including nursing labs, technology labs and science labs, the release said.
"Classrooms will be reduced to 50 percent capacity with six-feet social distancing for those classes that need to be held on campus. Labs will be reduced to 25 percent."
Additionally, staff, faculty, students and visitors to campus will be required to wear masks. Those who come to campus without one will have one provided to them.
And each person entering campus will have their temperature checked and undergo a health screening assessment.
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
DiPasquale has worked with faculty and staff on campus reopening plans.
"While the situation with COVID-19 remains active, Clinton Community College is doing everything to keep staff, faculty and students safe," the release said.
DiPasquale added that all on-campus activities and the fall athletic program were canceled, and noted that plans are subject to change based on new information, guidance and/or direction from the state.
