PLATTSBURGH - The Strand Center for the Arts, closed as part of Governor Cuomo’s NY on Pause initiative to ensure public safety, is gearing up for reopening based on the NY Forward Phase 4 guidelines.
Theatres, music venues, and artists have been negatively impacted all over the country. Logistics of planning touring bands require months of advance work. Through our collaboration with agents and their artists, we have managed to reschedule all of our theater programming into the fall and beyond, a news release said.
Tickets purchased for performances will be honored for all newly scheduled dates, which will be announced periodically in tandem with other regional presenters. Questions about rescheduled performances should be directed to Operations@StrandCenter.org.
The Strand has also created some other activities to adapt to this new environment. “Strand-ed at Home: Concerts” to bring great artists straight into your living room, has been added.
Past performances are stored on StrandCenter.org. “Like” the Strand Center for the Arts on Facebook to be notified of each upcoming performance.
In May, there was “Strand-ed at Home: Arts and Crafts” series. The Clay Studio is providing “club” boxes, which have been a huge hit, the release said.
This month, “Arts and Crafts” boxes for Children and Adults was presented. The gallery coordinator is preparing to unveil a series of online artist galleries and access to the gallery store.
For more information on these new offerings visit the completely new website: StrandCenter.org.
Arts Education remains a core mission of the Strand. NY Forward Phase 2 has allowed the center to offer previously scheduled summer arts camps for children. They are on sale now at StrandCenter.org/summer-camps.
The start date is June 29 and space is limited.
"Your incredible support as community members and business partners has been invaluable," a statement said.
"Our support by local banks continues to provide assistance to help ensure the future of the Strand. Now more than ever we need engagement on all fronts; online, attending summer camps, joining one of our clubs, renewing memberships and more.
"We will be here in the future to fulfill our mission: To Engage, Enrich and Energize our community. Thank you, again, for your belief in the Strand Center for the Arts."
