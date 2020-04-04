Still a sweet day: Woman’s family makes the best of 102nd birthday at a distance

PLATTSBURGH — Save the corner piece for Rita.
Rita LaRose celebrated her 102nd birthday Friday at Meadowbrook Healthcare facility with family outside her window.
“Under normal circumstances, we would have all been gathering in the dining hall with a big birthday cake with as much frosting as possible,” granddaughter Nikki Couture said.
“She loves frosting.”
“You always have to give her the corner piece,” son Gib LaRose said.
‘SPECIAL MOMENT’
Multiple members of the LaRose and Scholl family came out Friday afternoon with signs and decorations to celebrate the birthday milestone.
Rita waved to her family and friends from her room located on the second floor before opening the window to say her thank yous.
"To have somebody be 102-years-old, we wanted to make sure that we went out of our way to show our appreciation and celebrate,” grandson Chris LaRose said.
“Given the situation, you can’t overlook spending a special moment like this. You really can’t.”
Rita, like many other residents, will celebrate her birthday without family and friends by her side due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She wishes so much that we would get in,” Gib said.
“She was so excited to see everyone, no doubt about that.”
“Because of the quarantine, she's been very lonely and very isolated, and phone calls are not like being together,” Nikki said.
“PART OF THE FAMILY’
It was important to the entire family that they were all able to show up and surprise Rita on her birthday.
“She's so part of the family and so close to us,” Gib said.
“Everybody loves her, and she loves us.”
Rita’s family was not the only group that went above and beyond to celebrate her special day.
Meadowbrook healthcare gave Rita a special birthday shoutout on its Facebook page and featured her in a video.
The family thanked the nursing staff at Meadowbrook for their help on the birthday surprise, which also featured a cake delivery, with plenty of frosting on that cake, and cards from loved ones.
Also, for their continued dedication to taking such great care of the residents at the facility.
“It meant a lot to us that she got to see us and we got to see her on this special day,” Wanda LaRose said.
