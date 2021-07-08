WASHINGTON, D.C. — Continuing the push to reopen the U.S.-Canada border, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has sent letters to each of Canada's provincial and territorial premiers to request their partnership and assistance in restoring travel.
The action follows the Canadian government's easing this week of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country, and comes ahead of the current July 21 expiration date of the restrictions on nonessential travel.
EASING OF QUARANTINE
Stefanik referenced how, last month, she wrote to the Biden administration urging a unilateral reopening of the northern border to Canadians seeking to visit the United States. Others have also called for such action, most recently U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).
“With Canada’s move to ease restrictions on vaccinated Canadians, I am hoping they will follow the science and extend the same treatment to the many Americans who’ve been waiting for over a year to visit their homes or loved ones in Canada," she said in a statement.
"Restoring the special U.S.–Canadian partnership will require the collective resolve of leaders on both sides of the border, and I am asking Canada’s premiers to join me in this effort.”
In the letters to the premiers, Stefanik said that, in light of the loosening of quarantine requirements, she believes there is "a clear opportunity for long-awaited progress."
"I ask for your support and assistance in providing parity to American citizens seeking to enter Canada who meet the same requirements imposed on Canadians returning from travel. This is a sensible step forward that will bring immediate relief to border communities as we continue our work towards fully restoring cross-border travel.”
EVERY AVENUE
The North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed Stefanik's communication to the premiers.
"In recent outreach with (members of Parliament) in Ottawa, we were advised that there are weekly conversations between the Canadian prime minister and the premiers and that the evolving position of the provinces with regard to the border is bound to be a factor in achieving further steps by the Canadian government," Chamber President Garry Douglas said in a statement.
"This sparked the congresswoman's letters to each one of them, while we have also begun to seek and engage in direct virtual meetings with provincial leaders to make the case for forward movement."
Douglas noted a previous conversation with Quebec and an upcoming cabinet-level discussion with Ontario.
"This is all part of using every possible avenue to encourage progress and is in concert with the advocacy by Sen. Schumer and others aimed at both countries," he continued.
"We will continue to advocate through multiple channels in multiple ways, and we thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her continued strong engagement as part of this broad and multi-faceted approach."
