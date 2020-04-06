PLATTSBURGH – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement on the lack of COVID-19 testing in the North Country according to the New York State tracker:
“According to data from the New York State COVID-19 tracker, NY-21 counties have only received 1.67 PERCENT of total tests statewide – this is unacceptable,” Stefanik said.
“As Governor Cuomo continues to discuss shifting scarce Upstate resources to Downstate, such as PPE and ventilators, we need an immediate surge in testing capabilities Upstate – specifically in the North Country. The current population of our counties has increased because of the absorption of seasonal residents.
We need more accurate data to drive the state’s decision making for resource spread, and that starts with a greater share of testing in the North Country. I have worked with our counties to request additional testing materials as the state continues to make the decisions about where tests are deployed.
The current testing percentage in the North Country is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.