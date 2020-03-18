PLATTSBURGH — As news of the northern border's impending closure to all non-essential traffic as part of the effort to stem the tide of COVID-19 came down, Rep. Elise Stefanik said her number one priority was to ensure North Country hospitals and health care facilities were fully staffed during this crisis.
She personally reached out to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and discussed the importance of understanding that physicians, nurses and other health care workers who rely on North American Free Trade Agreement visas and cross the border daily can continue serving hospitals in New York's 21st Congressional District.
"They will be exempt; that’s important to know that. I’ve communicated that to all of the hospitals in the district," Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said in a phone interview with the Press-Republican this afternoon.
"This was based on my conversations with the hospital CEOs and many of the physicians directly over the past 48 hours."
OTHER SECTORS
Stefanik's office is additionally working with local industries and manufacturers as well as the North Country Chamber of Commerce to identify other sectors that would be exempt to ensure the continuation of manufacturing and keep businesses moving.
"We have important manufacturers that are making important products right here in my district," she said.
Stefanik added that information on which sectors those would be would probably be released by the end of the day.
"But the key here is ... for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, health care providers, they can continue doing their amazing public service and providing health care to our communities that need it."
COMING TOGETHER
While Congress was crafting a COVID-19 emergency relief package last week, Stefanik had said that she wanted to make sure Democrats and Republicans came together on a bipartisan basis.
"We are coming together and, most importantly, we’re coming together at a local level and county level and district level," she said today.
The congresswoman noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in hourly and daily contact with President Donald Trump.
"That is good news for New York, it’s good news for the American people."
STAY CALM, BUT VIGILANT
In a message to constituents, Stefanik said it was important to stay calm but vigilant and to follow guidance set forth by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county public health officials.
"Make sure that you are in contact over the phone with seniors and loved ones in your life and we will get through this together.
We have many, many courageous heroes on a daily basis who are going above and beyond in their jobs.
Continue to stay calm, but follow important public health guidance."
