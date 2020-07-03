PLATTSBURGH — Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb's campaign has accused Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) of not showing up to work, while Stefanik's camp has called the Canton Democrat unfit to represent the North Country.
The clash followed reports that a Russian intelligence unit offered Taliban-linked militants bounties to kill U.S. and coalition soldiers in Afghanistan, and that President Donald Trump was briefed on that intelligence earlier this year, but had yet to take action.
Stefanik was part of a group of Republicans who participated in a briefing on the matter at the White House Monday. Cobb has said the congresswoman should call for an independent investigation.
ABSENT AT COMMITTEE
Cobb took issue with how Stefanik and fellow Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have not attended briefings for months during the pandemic.
Politico reported Monday that the only session with a GOP presence was an April 28 roundtable that then-Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas attended. He is now director of national intelligence.
“This is an incredibly important matter of national security,” Cobb said in a statement. “Not only is Elise Stefanik absent from the job, but she’s also refusing to stand up for the lives of American troops.
"If Stefanik can’t be counted on to represent the best interest of soldiers at Fort Drum, her time in Congress must come to an end.”
Stefanik campaign spokesperson Maddie Anderson said Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-California) and fellow Democrats "have a record of leaking classified information and their choice to conduct hearings online without adequate cyber protections puts our national security at risk."
"Congresswoman Stefanik has participated in national security and intelligence briefings in person, but she does not support Adam Schiff jeopardizing our national security by having these briefings online," Anderson continued.
"The North Country knows that Taxin' Tedra would be a puppet for Adam Schiff risking our national security."
McCARTHY STATEMENT
On Wednesday, Stefanik's office sent out a statement from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) on her "stellar record on the House Intelligence Committee."
McCarthy said the congresswoman has made protecting U.S. national security "a main pillar of her agenda" and that her work to strengthen the military speaks for itself.
"She has attended in-person secure briefings on all intelligence and armed services committee matters. Stefanik has also demonstrated a unique understanding of the threats America faces and has worked to make us more secure as a country."
Like Stefanik's campaign, McCarthy argued that the Intelligence Committee "should not be conducting its business in an unsecured manner over the Internet."
"Foreign intelligence services may be able to gain access to information that can make us more vulnerable to our enemies," he continued.
"The unusually high number of public hearings under Adam Schiff's chairmanship is at best an unnecessary distraction from the committee's core oversight work, which is best conducted in classified settings, and at worst puts U.S. national security at risk."
PRIMARY CONCERN
Cobb's campaign claimed Stefanik "skipped out on the job and put our national security at risk" and remained silent at other times, such as when the president called for Russia's re-admittance into the G7.
“Stefanik has abdicated her responsibility to our soldiers and her constituents,” Cobb campaign manager Gabie Hart said in a statement.
“Stefanik found herself in Iowa, in Tulsa and on Fox, but she can’t show up to do her job. Repeatedly, Elise Stefanik has shirked her responsibility to her constituents in favor of her partisan career. Unfortunately, this time, the lives of American troops are on the line.”
Anderson said Stefanik's primary concern as the representative and chief advocate in Congress for Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division "is, and always will be, the well-being, protection, and preparedness of our brave men and women in uniform."
"Taxin' Tedra’s embarrassing attempt to claim otherwise is pathetic, inappropriate, and beneath the dignity of a candidate attempting to represent this district," she continued.
Anderson said Cobb has never and will never receive a classified briefing from the intelligence community.
"Taxin' Tedra can continue to embarrass herself by shamelessly politicizing illegal leaks. But voters in this district know that Elise is one of the strongest supporters of our military in the entire country."
