WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) is calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to extend its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration.
In a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar, she and Congressman Josh Harder (D-California) explained that the declaration has allowed vulnerable and high-risk patients to avoid potential exposure to the coronavirus at hospitals and health centers by expanding their eligibility to receive routine care through telehealth and telephonic care, according to a press release.
Though cases are on the rise, the declaration is set to expire Saturday, July 25.
"The extension is needed to continue care for vulnerable, high-risk populations and to prevent them from unnecessary exposure as our communities continue on the path toward safely reopening," the release said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
In a statement, Stefanik said access to telehealth is in jeopardy as the declaration's expiration looms.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, North Country patients have had access to increased telehealth services, so that non-COVID-19 related health concerns are not ignored," she continued.
"This is particularly important for my district, which is one of the largest constituencies of seniors in the country — the most vulnerable population after exposure to the virus.
"I urge Secretary Azar to extend the public health emergency declaration in the interest of public health.”
Harder noted that, without expanded telehealth access, people in his district with chronic health conditions will have to choose between getting care in-person and exposing themselves, or having to forgo care.
“This is a common sense step to keep the most vulnerable members of our community safe during this pandemic.”
HUDSON HEADWATERS
In a statement, Hudson Headwaters Health Network CEO Dr. D. Tucker Slingerland also expressed support for extending the public health emergency.
“As a federally-qualified health center that serves almost 100,000 patients in a rural region that is larger than the State of Connecticut, Hudson Headwaters has relied heavily on telehealth services to meet our patients’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly our most vulnerable patients like the elderly and the disabled.”
Hudson Headwaters Vice President for Health Center Performance Nick Rebmann told the Press-Republican last week that, at the height of the pandemic, 40 percent of the organization's appointments were conducted via telehealth.
