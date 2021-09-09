ALBANY — Even as COVID case numbers rise, State Sen. Dan Stec has no plans to vote in favor of giving Gov. Kathy Hochul the same emergency authority granted to Andrew Cuomo when the pandemic began.
“We’ll need a comet to hit the state for me to say, ‘Let’s grant emergency powers again,’” he said at a press conference outside the Clinton County Government Center Thursday.
“If that happens, I’ll sponsor that legislation.”
Stec argued that Cuomo had abused those powers and that, even when that occurred and they were no longer necessary, the Senate and Assembly majorities "didn't have the gall to stand up and reassert themselves as a coequal branch of government."
"That ship has sailed for this sailor."
According to Stec, even without a state of emergency, the governor and state agencies, like the Department of Health, have a lot of authority.
As an example, he pointed to how students began the school year this week wearing masks and how Cuomo put in place a vaccine mandate for all health care workers to get the COVID jab by Sept. 27.
Asked about the power Hochul would have to stand up mass testing or vaccination sites again, Stec said he believes it is better for actions like that to occur via legislation as it involves moving money around.
He added that he does not believe that will be necessary, pointing to his early support of giving vaccines directly to county health departments to roll out instead of having them distributed at select sites throughout the state.
"The idea that, 'Oh my goodness we need to vaccinate everyone again, we need to have state vaccination sites,' is nonsense. The 62 counties know what to do and we have buckets of vaccine."
