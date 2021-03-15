Stec, GOP: Feds should take over NY vaccine rollout

ALBANY — State Senate Republicans, including North Country representative Dan Stec of Queensbury, are calling for a federal takeover of New York's vaccine distribution program following news reports that vaccine czar Larry Schwartz contacted county executives to gauge their loyalty to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Members of the Senate Republican Conference made the request in a letter sent to U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) Monday.
In a statement, Stec said it was outrageous that Schwartz "would play politics with life-saving vaccines."
“Larry Schwartz and the Cuomo administration can’t be trusted not to play politics," he continued, "which is why I and my colleagues want to see him removed and the federal government take over.”
Most members of the state Senate, Assembly and congressional delegation, as well as Schumer and Gillibrand, have called on Cuomo to step down amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault, and a federal investigation into his administration's handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.
In the letter to the senators, the Republicans referenced recent reports in The Washington Post and The New York Times, both of whom shared the account of a county executive who said phone calls with Schwartz and another Cuomo administration official about vaccines happened in rapid succession.
The Times additionally reported that Schwartz broached the topics of loyalty to the governor and vaccine distribution in the same phone call.
Schwartz has acknowledged the calls but denied political considerations factored into vaccine allocation, and said the conversations happened on separate occasions.
State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) said it was a gross understatement that the situation was "fraught with profound moral and ethical conflicts."
"What’s more, the legality of this arrangement is also highly questionable," he continued in a statement. "In fact, one of the contacted county government officials has already filed a complaint with the Public Integrity Unit of the state Attorney General’s Office."
The Senate Republican Conference has continuously called for Cuomo to be stripped of his emergency executive power since last May, as well as for investigations into the handling of nursing home deaths.
Ortt said he and his colleagues have made their position clear that the governor's administration is unfit to make any decisions related to the pandemic, and noted inadequacies with the state's vaccination rollout.
"Mr. Schwartz’s recent actions remove the last bit of credibility or confidence that might have remained in the state’s vaccination program,” Ortt said.
Ortt said the governor was incapable of providing leadership New Yorkers are begging for.
"Andrew Cuomo’s political domination of this state is coming to an end. If he will not resign, he must be impeached and removed from office.
"Until that process plays out, lives are at stake and we need Washington to step in and help vaccinate our state’s population."
Stec reiterated that Cuomo should resign "and allow the state to move forward."
“Larry Schwartz attempting to pressure county officials is just another example of what is wrong with this administration.”
