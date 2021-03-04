PLATTSBURGH — In its daily newsletter, the North Country Chamber of Commerce shared the state's recently updated guidance for vaccinated travelers, event venues and gatherings.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo released the updates Wednesday.
"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves," Cuomo says in a state news release. "It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel.
"While we continue to expand access to the vaccine throughout the state, New Yorkers should double down on the behaviors that make such an important different fighting this pandemic — washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing," he continues.
"This is a tough footrace, but the infection rate is down and the vaccination rate is up, and New Yorkers will get through this together as long as we stay touch and keep this momentum heading in the right direction."
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Event, arts and entertainment venues received the OK to reopen at 33 percent capacity, up to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, beginning Thursday, April 1.
If all attendees present proof of negative test prior to entry, those capacity restrictions increase up to 150 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.
Social distancing and face coverings were to be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable NYS Department of Health guidance.
TRAVELERS
Domestic travelers to New York State who have been vaccinated and are within 90 days of their full vaccination no longer have to quarantine or test out of a quarantine, the governor's updates say.
International travelers, however, are still required to follow all applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
SOCIAL GATHERINGS
Beginning Monday, March 22, residential gatherings of up to 25 people can be held outdoors.
Indoor residential gatherings remain capped at 10 people to reduce the continued risk of spread.
Non-residential social gatherings of up to 100 people can occur indoors and up to 200 people can occur outdoors.
