PLATTSBURGH — New York State is slowly reopening as it deals with the COVID-19 crisis, and included in that is the state’s Unified Court System.
Returns to courthouses began this week, according to a release from the system.
Courts reopened in five judicial districts spanning numerous counties, including Clinton, Essex and Franklin.
The court system had remained open throughout the pandemic, the release said, with limited operations, consolidated court facilities, and expanded virtual court operations, among other measures over the past two months.
New York State court system judges and chambers staff, along with designated clerks and support staff, returned to the reopened courthouses, according to the release, and Importantly, new cases may be filed with those courts electronically.
Courthouse areas that will be used in this first phase include judges’ chambers, clerks’ offices and back offices, the release said.
Social distancing and other steps restricting courthouse traffic will be enforced to protect the health and safety of judges and staff, attorneys, litigants and members of the public.
COVID-19 safety measures will include:
• Non-employee court visitors will be required to undergo COVID-19 screening before entering the courthouse
• All staff who interact with court visitors must wear a mask
• Anyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask, with masks available for those who need one
• Courtroom and other areas will be carefully marked to ensure proper physical distancing
• Court facilities will be regularly sanitized
• Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available throughout the courthouse
• Acrylic barriers and other safety features will be installed in courthouse areas as needed
