PLATTSBURGH — As in the rest of the state, COVID-19 case rates in the tri-county area continued to increase over the last week.
Local health departments reported greater than 530 new cases, about 30% more than in the prior seven-day period.
Additionally, the Clinton County Health Department noted one coronavirus-related fatality, bringing the death toll in the county to 84 since the start of the pandemic.
BY THE NUMBERS
CCHD posted 187 new cases, all of which were gleaned from lab-confirmed positive results.
The Essex County Health Department said 189 new cases had emerged, while Franklin County Public Health collectively reported 156 additional cases, 69 of which remained active Monday.
Those two agencies include results from at-home COVID antigen tests in their totals.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's COVID-19 Response Team said, of 34 cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne, seven were active Monday.
"The rise in COVID-19 cases is an indication that the virus has not gone away and remains an ongoing threat to public health," the tribe said in a press release.
"As a result, we continue to encourage individuals who remain unvaccinated to please choose to protect yourself and those you love by getting the COVID-19 vaccine."
The University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had 11 COVID-positive patients in-house Monday, none of whom were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said.
TWO NEW SUBVARIANTS
Last week, the state Department of Health announced the emergence of two omicron subvariants, both of which are sub-lineages of BA.2, following investigation into higher than average infection rates in Central new York.
In a press release, the DOH said its findings were the first reported instances of significant community spread due to these new subvariants in the country, but noted there was no evidence of increased disease severity.
"While these subvariants are new, the tools to combat them are not," DOH Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement.
"These tools will work if we each use them: get fully vaccinated and boosted; test following exposure, symptoms or travel; consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces; and consult with your health care provider about treatment if you test positive."
COMMUNITY LEVEL
On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upgraded Clinton County's COVID community level to "medium." This follows Essex County's designation the week prior.
In those two counties, the federal agency recommends that those at high risk for severe illness consider wearing masks in indoor public spaces and taking additional precautions.
Franklin County remained at a "low" community level.
In all three counties, residents are advised to stay up to date on their COVID vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Information on how to access both vaccines and testing are listed on page A8.
