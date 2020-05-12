PLATTSBURGH — Forty-fifth State Senate District candidate and Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, a Democrat, called her opponent's proposition that certain counties should be allowed to reopen as sub-regions "misguided."
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) co-signed a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.
He and State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) wrote that Warren and Washington county officials and businesses had expressed concern "that their ability to reopen may be hindered by other counties within the Capital REDC where the rate of infection is higher."
"We are writing to seek consideration that both counties be considered a sub-region for purposes of reopening," the two wrote.
REASONABLE
For the reopening process, the state's counties have been grouped into regions based on the Regional Economic Development Council that oversees them.
Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties fall under the North Country Regional Economic Development Council's jurisdiction; Warren and Washington counties are part of the Capital Region's, which includes more populous counties like Albany and Saratoga counties.
Cuomo has laid out seven metrics regarding, among other things, testing, contact tracing and hospitalizations that each individual REDC region must meet in order for its component counties to begin the reopening process.
As of Monday, the Capital Region had met five of the seven, lacking required declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
"Rather than holding back counties and local businesses because they are within a region in which the trend is not favorable, is it possible to consider readiness on a more granular scale, particularly as it relates to construction and manufacturing?" Stec and Little asked the governor in their letter.
"Much of the public health data is available on a county-by-county level," they continued.
"It would seem reasonable to utilize that data to inform decisions that safely guide the economic reopening in rural counties — a strategy we feel could be considered statewide."
'LET'S DO IT RIGHT'
Sunday, Davis argued for sticking to the regional approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said, if sub-regions were allowed, other scenarios could result.
"Will counties in New York be able to join together to form their own sub-region based on who has the best numbers? How many sub-regions should the Governor allow? Should all counties be able to open based on their numbers alone?" she wondered.
Davis said if the "misguided notion" were to proceed, or if individual counties were allowed to reopen, "you will have people living in a town on the border of one county traveling a few miles down the road because restaurants are open in another county."
She claimed to have seen this firsthand when Plattsburgh's golf courses were allowed to reopen, saying that almost half the cars in the parking lot were from Vermont since Vermont's own golf courses remained closed.
"I know this is not a popular stance to take, but if we are going to do this right, let’s do it right," Davis said.
"Every day I see people in the post office, grocery stores and walking down the street without masks. I see people who are not social distancing."
Davis emphasized the need to listen to health care workers who are asking people to stay home.
"Let’s listen to the professionals. We cannot afford to lose another North Country life to the ravages of this illness."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.