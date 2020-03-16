ALBANY — With the total number of New Yorkers infected by the COVID-19 virus reaching 950 Monday, state leaders ordered the closings of all restaurants and bars, with the exception of takeout service for the eateries, effective at 8 p.m. Monday.
Businesses deemed essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, may stay open as the state contemplates additional actions to respond to the health emergency triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced all movie theaters, gyms and non-tribal casinos must temporarily close beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.
The suspension of business activity at those locations will continue until further notice, Cuomo said.
Cuomo also said all local governments — villages, towns, cities and counties — must reduce "non-essential" staffing in their offices by 50 percent immediately through March 31, though they can arrange for workers to telecommute.
While some 600 school districts have already opted to immediately suspend classroom instruction on their own, Cuomo said all schools will be closed shortly. More guidance on school closings was expected to be issued later Monday by the state Department of Education.
The closure rules aimed at bars and restaurants are also being imposed in Connecticut and New Jersey, the governors of those states said in a joint conference call with Cuomo.
While Cuomo questioned whether state officials have the authority to shut tribal casinos, the Oneida Indian Nation announced it was closing the Turning Stone casino in Verona.
There has been no official word about any closure plans related to casinos owned and operated by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Western New York.
Cuomo also reiterated his call for a more coordinated federal response to an expected surge in hospitalizations resulting from the spread of the virus.
In New York, seven people have died from COVID-19 infections as of Monday, an increase of four in one day. Out of the 950 people who have been infected, 158 of them are hospitalized.
Meanwhile, legislative leaders in Albany announced they are postponing the legislative session until Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the suspension is for the "purposes of efficiency as well as the public health and safety of members and staff."
Two Assembly members, Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron, both New York City Democrats, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering from the illness.
The three governors who discussed their coordinated responses to the spread of the virus said they will work together in coming up with regional strategies.
"The feds have been asleep at the switch, slow at the draw," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. "We’re the ones trying to find capacity for our hospitals. We're the ones trying to find ventilators and masks."
In New York, Cuomo said the state is ordering local governments to equip police officers and emergency medical responders with surgical masks.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
