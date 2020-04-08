ALBANY — The New York State Education Department has issued guidance on graduation and course requirement changes following its announcement that June's Regents Exams will be canceled.
The department has also delayed the roll-out of state assessments aligned to Next Generation Learning Standards for English Language Arts and Mathematics by one year, to spring 2022, and those aligned to New York P-12 Science Learning Standards to spring 2023.
The state additionally extended its ELA and math testing contract for grades three through eight by one year.
“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored," Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said in a statement.
EXEMPTIONS
Due to the cancellation of Regents Exams, NYSED modified the requirements students must meet in order to earn high school diplomas, credentials and endorsements, the press release said.
"These modifications apply to all students enrolled in grades seven through 12 during the 2019-20 school year who were intending to participate in one or more of the June 2020 Regents examinations."
Students who would have taken one or more Regents exams during the June 2020 examination period will be exempted from passing those assessments in order to be issued a diploma.
To qualify for the exemption, students must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:
• The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have earned credit in such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year
• The student is in seventh grade, is enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have passed such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year
• The student is currently enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and has failed to earn credit by the end of the school year. Such student returns for summer instruction to make up the failed course and earn the course credit and is subsequently granted diploma credit in August 2020
• The student was previously enrolled in the course of study leading to an applicable Regents examination, has achieved course credit and has not yet passed the associated Regents examination but intended to take the test in June 2020 to achieve a passing score
NYSED said it will develop guidance on how schools and districts should record the exemptions, for which students' transcripts should not reflect an examination score.
UNION, BOARDS SUPPORT
In a statement, New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said the cancellation of Regents exams was the right decision and will allow students and their families to focus on being safe and healthy.
"We thank Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, the board and the department for putting students first with changes to state exam requirements that still allow their hard work toward achieving a diploma to be recognized without penalizing them during this unprecedented crisis."
No students should be denied course credit or a high school diploma or be otherwise penalized due to the extraordinary circumstances, New York State School Boards Association Executive Director Robert Schneider said in a statement.
"Guidance issued by the State Education Department focuses on ensuring learning outcomes and standards, rather than on testing. In our view, that is the proper focus.
Teachers and administrators are making every effort to deliver instruction, and should be applauded for that.
At the same time, it would be unrealistic to expect that all students are receiving equal opportunities for instruction under the current circumstances."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.