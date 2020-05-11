WEST CHAZY [mdash] Lauria M. Weightman, 98, formerly of O'Neil Road, passed away, May 4th 2020. She was born in Ellenburg on December 8, 1921, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Ezro) Gagnier. Lauria married Ernest Weightman and he predeceased her on October 9th, 1985. She worked for many year…